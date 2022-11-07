Sudan Situation Report, 7 November 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
-
The 2023 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) is out
-
15.8 million people will need assistance in 2023, this is 1.5 million more than in 2022
-
11 million people will need emergency assistance
-
11.7 million people will need food and livelihood support, 11 million will need water and sanitation, and 10.1 million will need health assistance
-
Over half of the 15.8 million people in need are children
Disclaimer
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.