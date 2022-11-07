Sudan

Sudan Situation Report, 7 November 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The 2023 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) is out

  • 15.8 million people will need assistance in 2023, this is 1.5 million more than in 2022

  • 11 million people will need emergency assistance

  • 11.7 million people will need food and livelihood support, 11 million will need water and sanitation, and 10.1 million will need health assistance

  • Over half of the 15.8 million people in need are children

