Sudan Situation Report, 7 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 6 May 2020, there are 930 people confirmed to have COVID-19 Sudan, including 52 fatalities.

COVID-19 has now spread to 15 of Sudan's 18 states. The majority of people with confirmed COVID-19 live in Khartoum State.

8 States in Sudan have implemented containment measures such as curfews to limit the spread of COVID-19.

UNHCR relocates CAR refugees to a new site with better assistance in Central Darfur.

Situation

Sudan recorded its first COVID-19 case on 14 March 2020. Since then, the Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed that 930 people contracted the virus, including 52 who died from the disease. The majority of the confirmed cases are in Khartoum State. In advance of the three-week lockdown in Khartoum State, authorities targeted 600,000 urban poor for a one-off assistance, including food parcels and other essential supplies during the emergency period. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MoFEP) has also been working on different options to support the population during the COVID-19 lockdown. Among the activities, the MoFEP developed a plan to scale up financing to the health sector and provide cash transfers to 80 per cent of the population–more than 30 million people–most of them informal sector workers whose livelihoods will likely be affected by the restrictions. Each person will receive SDG500,00 (around US$9,00) per month, according to the Ministry. In addition, the MoFEP informed it would carry out a civil service salary reform to help those on fixed incomes; cushion the private sector through tax and customs exemptions; and it is also evaluating possible support for exporters and other productive industries affected by exchange rates and depreciation.

The Federal Government, the United Nations (UN) and humanitarian partners have joint their efforts to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sudan. A COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP), organized around eight pillars, is currently being implemented by UN agencies, NGOs and other partners in support to the Sudanese Government-led response.

Immediate priorities include:

Strengthening the state coordination mechanisms.

Improvement and scale up of isolation centres at the state level.

Scaling up the risk communications and infection, prevention and control activities.

Scaling up testing capacity and prevent delays.

Strengthening of screening and quarantine facilities at points of entry.

Improvement in contact tracing.