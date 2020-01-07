Sudan Situation Report, 7 Jan 2020 [EN/AR]

Humanitarian Response in Geneina, West Darfur

Humanitarian partners continue to assist people affected by inter-communal conflict between Massalit and Arab tribesmen in and around El Geneina town, state capital of West Darfur. According to media reports, Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk said in a press statement that the two parties committed to a cessation of hostilities, nonaggression, and keeping peace and stability in the area.

Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners estimate that about 40,000 people have been displaced, including 32,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from three IDP camps (Krinding 1, Krinding 2, and Al Sultan IDP camps). In addition, UNHCR reports that thousands have crossed the border into Chad, seeking refuge in villages near the border with Sudan. Assistance being provided includes food, health, NFIs, nutrition, WASH and protection services.

Humanitarian response

Food Security

WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance in 22 locations where the displaced people are currently taking shelter. A total of 111 metric tons (MT) of mixed food has been delivered, which is enough to feed 24,454 people for 15 days. This assistance also includes emergency blanket supplementary feeding supplies for 6,847 children under 5 years and pregnant and nursing mothers.

Health

El Geneina hospital is open, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and health partners. WHO provided one Rapid Response Kit, eight new emergency health kits, 2 malaria kits to SRCS, one trauma kit and three new emergency health kits.Health clinics will be established in seven IDPs gathering points to respond to health needs. The Ministry of Health and WHO have confirmed they have enough medical stock to support those in need, however, there is a gap for the provision of healthcare for children under 5 years. Other partners have confirmed the availability of drugs to support the Ministry of Health. The UN Children’s Agency (UNICEF) has provided El Geneina hospital with malaria kits, and 15 inter-agency emergency health kits (IEHK)—each kit can cover the health needs of 10,000 people for three months. WR & IMC have committed to fully support 3 PHC clinics for the IDPs in addition to the 7 clinics that will be run by other partners and State Ministry of Health (SMoH) and UNICEF distributed 700 neonatal blankets/wraps.

According to UNFPA, there are currently 10,800 women of reproductive age in need of sexual and reproductive health services. The SMoH reports that there are currently 3,442 pregnant women among the people affected and UNFPA estimates that around 119 births are expected to take place during this month.

During the next week, UNFPA deliver the following items:

2,000 dignity kits (personal hygiene kits) for women of reproductive age.

15 clean delivery kits—enough for the needs of over 3,000 women—for visibly pregnant women.

5 clean delivery kits for birth attendants (midwives). These supplies are sufficient to cover the needs of 25 birth attendants.

5 kits for the treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) will be distributed to health facilities and or mobile clinics, sufficient to cover the needs of 1,250 patients.

Supplies/kits for normal deliveries and to stabilize patients with obstetric complication will be distributed in health facilities, sufficient for 300 deliveries.

Supplies/kit for caesarean sections and other surgical interventions will be distributed to health facilities, sufficient to perform caesarean sections for approximately 100 pregnant women with obstetric complications.

Supplies/kit for safe blood transfusions.

Non-food items (NFIs)

The NFI Core Pipeline, managed by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has released 3,000 NFI kits from pre-positioned stocks for immediate distribution. Distributions are currently on-going by SRCS - UNHCR NFI partner, and IOM who have allocated stocks together targeting over 1,000 HH. As of 7 January, approximately 4,000 people (816 households) received NFI items, including blankets, sleeping mats and jerry cans. Sector partners on ground including international and national NGOs, UNHCR and IOM have also mobilized resources and staff to support the response Key challenges include: providing shelter assistance to affected people currently taking refuge in schools and other government buildings. Once they relocate in safe locations, more sustainable shelter solutions and key NFIs (plastic sheets, sleeping mats and kitchen sets) will be provided.

Nutrition WHO and the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) are providing nutritional support to children and pregnant and lactating mothers. WFP—who had been providing nutritional services in Krinding IDP camp—will continue this support for the Krinding IDPs. UNICEF has mobilized nutrition in-patient kits for the stabilization centre in El Geneina to ensure treatment of children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and complications. To address maternal and child health needs, UNICEF is supporting the MoH with 700 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and will support with transportation costs to deliver the supplies to where the displaced people are taking refuge. In collaboration with the SMoH, UNICEF has initiated a mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) screening for children under 5 years.

Protection

UNHCR has facilitated a series of meetings with IDP representatives from all gathering/displacement centers, UN and partners. Centrality of protection, identification and prioritization of the most vulnerable IDP families for delivery of assistance and referrals were discussed. While delivery of assistance is ongoing, and referral mechanisms in place, United Peace Organization (UPO), joined UNICEF efforts in provision of specific and general psychosocial counselling.

During various activities in the field, most of the IDPs expressed their concern on the security situation and reluctance to return to the camps or their places of origin due to feeling of insecurity. Some other IDPs expressed their concerns on the lack of privacy in the places of temporary displacement, lack of latrines and child friendly spaces. UNHCR, UNICEF in coordination with the MoH and MOSD are following up on these issues.

UNICEF is supporting the Youth Initiative for Support and Reunification of Children to establish five centres within the 23 displaced assembly points. In these centres, awareness sessions and collection of information on missing children will be carried out. UNICEF is also working with the State Council for Child Welfare (SCCW) as well as international and national partners to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of the most vulnerable children in El Geneina–mainly newly displaced children and those who are separated or unaccompanied. UNFPA has sent a gender-based violence (GBV) coordinator to El Geneina to ensure that the key needs of women and girls, especially those pregnant, are met. The GBV coordinator will ensure the proper positioning and mainstreaming of GBV throughout the response.

Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)

There is an urgent need for sanitation services—especially latrines—in schools and IDP gathering points which are insufficient to meet the needs of the IDPs. The public water system cannot meet the increasing needs due to the lack of fuel to operate generators needed to operate the water pumps. In response, UNICEF and partners have provided three water tanks for water trucking and are supporting the distribution of soap and collection of waste from displacement sites. To address sanitation needs UNICEF is supporting the construction of latrines in targeted areas and jerry cans and hygiene dignity kits are enroute to El Geneina. Acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) kits have also been delivered as well as two rented vehicles to strengthen monitoring and supervision of response. UNHCR has provided plastic sheets to support the construction of 50 emergency latrines.