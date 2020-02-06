Sudan Situation Report, 6 Feb 2020 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

Staple food prices continue to increase in Sudan during the main harvest according to FEWS NET

Desert locust have reached threat levels in Sudan during January 2020

Sudan declared cholera free as of 23 January 2020

Interactive 3W (Who, What, Where) information available for Sudan

Desert locust poses a threat to food security in Sudan

“Desert Locust reached the threat level during January 2020 and is posing a threat to food security and all efforts need to be taken to mitigate this threat along with prevention and preparedness measures,” Sudan’s Federal Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Eissa Osman Sharief said at a briefing on Desert Locust meeting which was held in Khartoum on 5 February 2020.

The ecological conditions remained favourable for Desert Locust breeding and developing throughout January. Surveys were conducted at summer breeding areas in Northern State, where scattered mature/immature adults of low density were found in all surveyed areas. The ecological conditions also remained favourable for Desert Locust breeding along the Red Sea coast, with vegetation cover green and soil moisture wet, which increases the risk of Desert Locust breeding and developing.

Ground and aerial control operations were carried out targeting mature and immature swarms, mature/immature adults as well as hopper groups and bands at the Red Sea southern and northern coast, sub coastal areas and Toker Delta. In total, 75,200 hectares (ha) of land (an equivalent of about 75,000 sport fields) were surveyed during to above mentioned period, out of which 18,714 ha were treated. For more information see the report.

However, “the main threat and challenge is that, there is a risk that internal locust breeding increased because of favourable ecological conditions as well as locust invasion from cross borders. Sudan cannot cope with this situation on its own and will need assistance,” the Minister Sharif said.

"Food security is threatened by the breeding Desert Locust, therefore we need to engage in pre-pre-emptive response and sustain the gains. For that we need the generous support of our donors," Ahmadu Babagana, FAO Representative said.

Staple food prices continue to increase in Sudan during the main harvest according to FEWS NET

High prices of staple food and essential imported goods are making it harder for households in Darfur, Kordofan, and Red Sea states to meet their livelihoods needs. Most IDPs in areas controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North (SPLM-N) in South Kordofan, those in the Jebel Marra area of Darfur, and those in poor areas of Red Sea and Kassala states continue to face crisis (IPC Phase 3) levels of food security during the harvest period—when families are unable to get enough food and malnutrition rates are higher than normal levels. Emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of food security—when families are unable to access enough food leading to high levels of malnutrition, increasing deaths and families are forced to sell assets to buy food—are expected in conflict-affected areas of South Kordofan by May 2020, reports FEWS NET.

According to the latest FEWS NET report, the cereal yields for the main agricultural harvest for 2019/2020 (sorghum and millet) are lower this season due to flooding; an extended rainy season; pest infestations; and an increase in the area planted for cash crops, leading to a decrease in the area planted for cereal crops, which will likely further decrease cereal production compared to previous years.

Typically, during the harvest time prices of sorghum and millet decrease however, this year prices have increased by 20 to 45 per cent since November 2019 across most markets. This increase has been attributed to the expected lower than normal cereal production and the high production and transportation costs due to the continued economic difficulties that country is facing, reports FEWS NET.