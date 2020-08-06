Sudan Situation Report, 6 Aug 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Number of COVID-19 transmissions continue to increase in Sudan. Nearly 11,800 people had contracted the virus, including 763 who died from the disease, as of 3 August.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 36,000 children in White Nile received psychosocial support to deal with stress caused by COVID-19.

Humanitarians and Government providing life-saving assistance to people who lost their houses, food and livelihoods during the recent floods. More than 50,000 people are affected.

Aid organizations are also assisting millions of people across Sudan in a monthly basis, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, insecurity and the economic crisis.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Aid organizations continue to assist millions across Sudan, despite COVID-19

Humanitarian partners across Sudan are adapting their operations and undertaking massive efforts to ensure that, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, ongoing emergency assistance continues for the more than 9 million people who need it to survive this year. A survey conducted from April to July with organizations implementing programmes funded by the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF), showed that most of them found solutions, sometimes creative ideas, to continue their activities while protecting aid workers and communities from the risk of COVID-19 transmissions. According to the survey, at least 84 per cent of the SHF partners were still able to carry out their life-saving activities and reach remote communities with their interventions in health, food security and livelihoods, nutrition, water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH), Protection and Education.

Here are some projects that have been affected and some ways humanitarians adapted their work:

Megaphones and mobile campaigns to contain COVID-19 transmissions in North, East and South Darfur

Social workers from Nada Elazhar Organization for Disaster Prevention and Sustainable in North Darfur had to reduce the number of participants at the sessions they organize on protection, including training, psychosocial support, campaigns. Now, only 10 people are allowed in each session, conducted in a big and well-ventilated space to comply with the social distancing guidelines. To make sure they could reach all people in need of support, the frequency of the sessions—that now include COVID-19 awareness messages—has been increased. In South and East Darfur, ALSalam Organization for Rehabilitation and Development also reconverted some of the protection work with displaced community and rapidly started campaigns using car and megaphones to explain to people living in displacement camps how to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. More than 26,000 people received the messages, including a photo-guide to make sure everyone could understand the prevention methods.

More operational time on water points to prevent crowds

In Bielel, Gereida, Dimsu and other settlements for displaced people in South Darfur, the American Refugee Committee increased the operational time at water points to make sure to everyone had sufficient water for drinking and domestic uses and prevent overcrowding. At water distribution points, people were oriented to keep the safety distance while queuing. The organization also included COVID-19 prevention messages as part of the hygiene awareness campaigns and are changing activities to construct hand-washing facilities in the water points, where community volunteers are being trained to make sure the population understand the importance of washing hands and follow the guidance.

Social distancing during food distributions

Humanitarians providing food assistance have also adapted the traditional way of organizing the distributions. Despite challenges to recruit much-needed new staff to organize the distributions in a safer way and avoid delays, partners in South Darfur, for example, managed to split groups of beneficiaries into smaller clusters calling different people at different times during the day. Aid workers also worked hard to make sure people respected distance at the distribution points.