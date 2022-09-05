Sudan Situation Report, 5 Sep 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
-
About 279,000 people affected by torrential rains and flash floods across Sudan.
-
16,400 homes destroyed and 42,400 homes damaged by floods in 16 out of the 18 states.
-
Water levels at the Atbara and Ed Deim water stations have exceeded flooding levels.
-
Over 12,100 feddans (5,100 hectares) of farmland have been affected by the floods.
-
Over 2,150 heads of livestock were lost, affecting people's livelihoods.
