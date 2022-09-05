Sudan Situation Report, 5 Sep 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

About 279,000 people affected by torrential rains and flash floods across Sudan.

16,400 homes destroyed and 42,400 homes damaged by floods in 16 out of the 18 states.

Water levels at the Atbara and Ed Deim water stations have exceeded flooding levels.

Over 12,100 feddans (5,100 hectares) of farmland have been affected by the floods.