Sudan

Sudan Situation Report, 5 Sep 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

  • About 279,000 people affected by torrential rains and flash floods across Sudan.

  • 16,400 homes destroyed and 42,400 homes damaged by floods in 16 out of the 18 states.

  • Water levels at the Atbara and Ed Deim water stations have exceeded flooding levels.

  • Over 12,100 feddans (5,100 hectares) of farmland have been affected by the floods.

  • Over 2,150 heads of livestock were lost, affecting people's livelihoods.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

