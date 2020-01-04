Sudan Situation Report, 4 Jan 2020

FLASH UPDATE

Humanitarian Response in Geneina, West Darfur

Since the week of 22 December, a series of incidents between Massalit and Arab tribesmen have increased intercommunal tensions in and around Geneina, West Darfur resulting in widespread diplacements of people. Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners estimate that approximately 40,000 people have been displaced, including 32,000 from three IDP camps (Krinding 1, 2, and Al Sultan camp), and the rest from Kreding, Bab Al Jenan, Dar AlSalam, and Dar Alnaiem. In addition, 54 people have been killed and 60 people injured. People have taken refuge in different areas in El Geneina, including schools and local government buildings. A registration of people in need will be conducted by IOM, SRCS, and UNHCR in the coming days.

Initial response has been undertaken by youth groups, national partners, Zeikat Chamber, HAC and SRCS among others, and includes tents, jerrycans, blankets, and food.

State Ministry of Health and several partners, including UN agencies, INGOs, UNAMID Human Rights, and SRCS identified the following humanitarian needs at an inter-sectoral meeting on 2 January:

Health: El Geneina Hospital is open, with support of WHO and health partners. They have identified seven IDPs gathering points where they will establish clinics to respond to health needs. Ministry of Health and WHO have confirmed they have enough medical stock to support people in need, however, provision of healthcare for children under 5 is a gap. Other partners have confirmed the availability of drugs available to support the Ministry of Health. UNICEF has also made available malaria kits, and 15 Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK) for the hospital.

WASH: UNICEF and partners have provided three water tanks for water trucking, in addition to AWD kits. There is an urgent need for sanitation support, specially latrines, which are inadequate in schools and gathering points due to the large numbers of people. Water supply to the assembly points for displaced people is a challenge, and the public water supply is compromised due to lack of fuel to operate water generators.

Food Security: WFP can target 18,000 people for general food distribution (GFD) and additional 4,500 children under five with food for one month. WFP previously provided nutritional support in Krinding IDP camp, and that support will continue within the displaced communities from Krinding IDP camp. WFP will coordinate with IOM, SRC and UNHCR to verify primary registration numbers to speed up emergency food distribution to affected IDPs in the gathering points.

Nutrition: WHO and Ministry of Health are providing nutritional support to children and pregnant and lactating mothers. WFP also provides nutrition support.

NFIs: UNHCR and IOM have stocks available to immediately distribute, including 1,900 jerrycans, 1,500 mosquito nets, 1,100 kitchen sets, 1,000 plastic sheets, 3,000 blankets, soaps, and sleeping mats. Additionally, 4,000 people can be immediately supported with full NFI kits. Gaps remain in NFIs and shelter to ensure response reaches all affected people.