Sudan Situation Report, 30 Jun 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

About 44,500 people displaced since the beginning of 2021 from various locations in and around Ag Geneina, West Darfur returned to their places of origin over the past few weeks

Many displaced women at gathering sites in Ag Geneina suffer from anxiety and depression exacerbated by a sense of detachment from community and normal life

Thousands of refugees in Gedaref State who fled conflict in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region are now stuck in precarious conditions at the mercy of the rainy season

The number of Ethiopian refugees sheltering in Gedaref, Kassala and Blue Nile states reduced by 25 per cent following the verification exercise completed at the end of May

During January-March 2021, humanitarian partners in Sudan reached 5.4 million vulnerable people with humanitarian assistance

Over 44,000 IDPs in Ag Geneina return to their places of origin - IOM

About 44,500 people displaced since the beginning of 2021 from various locations in and around Ag Geneina, West Darfur returned to their places of origin over the past few weeks, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported in its latest update on displacement in Ag Geneina.

IOM’s 19th Emergency Event Tracking update issued on 27 June estimates there are about 105,100 IDPs (21,000 families) in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages. Since the EET update of 27 May, there has been a 30 per cent decrease in people reported as displaced, mainly due to people returning to their locations of origin as the security situation stabilises. Between 27 May and 12 June 2021, IOM participated in a joint rapid verification exercise with the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and other humanitarian partners to verify displaced caseloads across 48 of the 93 displacement sites in Ag Geneina town.

Of the 44,500 IDPs who returned, close to 16,800 people went back to the Al Jebel neighbourhood, about 15,000 people to Krinding 1 and 2 camps, and about 6,800 people returned to other places in Ag Geneina. Moreover, 3,350 IDPs returned to the Sultan House, and about 2,700 people returned to places outside Ag Geneina. The returns to places outside Ag Geneina are the lowest.

For more information and details, please see the IOM’s EET updates at this link.