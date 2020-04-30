Sudan Situation Report, 30 Apr 2020 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS (30 Apr 2020)

As of 29 April 2020, there are 375 people confirmed to have COVID-19 Sudan, including 28 fatalities.

COVID-19 has now spread to 10 of Sudan's 18 states. Over 90% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases are in Khartoum State.

The Government of Sudan, supported by WHO, continues to increase the capacity for COVID-19 testing, aiming to reach 600 tests per day.

Humanitarian response continues across Sudan, with about 2 million people assisted with food.

BACKGROUND (30 Apr 2020)

Sudan COVID-19 Overview

375 COVID-19 cases, including 28 deaths, confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) as of 29 April.

First case: 14 March 2020

Total cases: 375 (as of 29 April 2020)

Total deaths: 28

States affected: 10 out of 18 (Khartoum, White Nile, River Nile, El Gezira, Red Sea, Central Darfur, Sennar, East Darfur, Gedaref, West Kordofan).

Borders/flights: All land borders closed. On 20 April, Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) extended the closure of Sudanese airports for international and domestic flights until 20 May 2020. This excludes scheduled cargo flights; humanitarian aid and technical and humanitarian support flight; flights of companies operating in the oil fields; and evacuation flights for foreign nationals. UNHAS and UNAMID passenger flight have also been grounded but cargo flights are operational.

Containment measures: Khartoum State under three-week lockdown starting 18 April. Bridges linking Omdurman and Khartoum North are closed. People can access neighbourhood shops, bakeries and pharmacies between 6:00 am and 1:00 pm daily. In addition, the Ministry of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) has suspended prayers in mosques and church services in the state during the three-week lockdown period. Some states in Darfur have closed borders with neighbouring states and have imposed curfews to limit the movement of people in attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Schools: Closed

Situation: Sudan recorded its first COVID-19 case on 14 March 2020. Since then, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has confirmed 375 infections, including 28 deaths. About 95 per cent of all confirmed cases are in Khartoum State.

In advance of the three-week lockdown in Khartoum state, authorities targeted 600,000 urban poor households for a one-off assistance during the lockdown period. The Government is supporting 400,000 households, of whom 300,000 households have been provided with food parcels from WFP and other supplies including soap from UNICEF and UNHCR.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MoFEP) has been assessing options to support citizens during the COVID19 lockdown. They have developed a plan to scale up financing to the health sector; provide cash transfers to 80 per cent of the population (30 million people) at 500SDG per person per month—mainly informal sector workers whose livelihoods will be affected by lockdown; civil service salary reform to support those on fixed incomes; support to the private sector through tax and custom exemptions; and possible support for exporters and other productive industries affected by exchange rates and depreciation.

UN, government and humanitarian partners continue efforts to prevent and respond to COVID-19. A COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP), organized around eight pillars, is currently being implemented in support of the Sudanese government.

Immediate priorities include:

- Strengthening the state coordination mechanisms.

- Improvement and scale up of isolation centres at the state level.

- Scaling up the risk communications and infection, prevention and control activities.

- Scaling up testing capacity to avoid delays in testing.

Strengthening of screening and quarantine facilities at points of entry.

Improvement in contact tracing