29 Aug 2019

Sudan Situation Report, 29 Aug 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.31 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • White Nile, Khartoum and Kassala are the states most affected by flooding.

  • Risk of water-borne disease outbreaks is high—mainly due to the presence of stagnant water in many flood-affected areas.

  • Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) is leading the Floods Task Force which is coordinating and facilitating flood response efforts across the country.

  • Majority of needs include emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) , food and agricultural aid, health, and vector control

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Floods Overview

An estimated 245,700 people have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods across 15 states and the Abyei area*, according to the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners, surpassing the 222,644 people affected in 2017.

HAC has reported 59 related deaths, mainly due to collapsed roofs and electrocution. In total 32,581 homes have been destroyed and 16,284 homes damaged.

States affected include Khartoum, El Gezira, Gedaref, Kassala, North Darfur, North Kordofan, Red Sea, River Nile, Sennar, White Nile, South Darfur, West Darfur, Northern, South Kordofan, East Darfur and the Abyei area. The majority of people affected require emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, food, health, vector control and draining of stagnant water. Various government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding to needs. The risk of water-borne disease outbreaks is high—mainly due to the presence of stagnant water is many flood-affected areas—but humanitarian organizations are carrying out vector control activities to reduce risks.

The Flood Task Force, led by HAC, is coordinating and facilitating flood preparedness and response efforts. The Task Force has been working to identify response gaps and ensure they are addressed in a timely manner. The Task Force will remain active until the end of the rainy season. All information in this update has been provided by HAC and partners.

*The final status of the Abyei Area is yet to be determined.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.