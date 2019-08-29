Sudan Situation Report, 29 Aug 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

White Nile, Khartoum and Kassala are the states most affected by flooding.

Risk of water-borne disease outbreaks is high—mainly due to the presence of stagnant water in many flood-affected areas.

Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) is leading the Floods Task Force which is coordinating and facilitating flood response efforts across the country.

Majority of needs include emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) , food and agricultural aid, health, and vector control

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Floods Overview

An estimated 245,700 people have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods across 15 states and the Abyei area*, according to the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners, surpassing the 222,644 people affected in 2017.

HAC has reported 59 related deaths, mainly due to collapsed roofs and electrocution. In total 32,581 homes have been destroyed and 16,284 homes damaged.

States affected include Khartoum, El Gezira, Gedaref, Kassala, North Darfur, North Kordofan, Red Sea, River Nile, Sennar, White Nile, South Darfur, West Darfur, Northern, South Kordofan, East Darfur and the Abyei area. The majority of people affected require emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, food, health, vector control and draining of stagnant water. Various government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding to needs. The risk of water-borne disease outbreaks is high—mainly due to the presence of stagnant water is many flood-affected areas—but humanitarian organizations are carrying out vector control activities to reduce risks.

The Flood Task Force, led by HAC, is coordinating and facilitating flood preparedness and response efforts. The Task Force has been working to identify response gaps and ensure they are addressed in a timely manner. The Task Force will remain active until the end of the rainy season. All information in this update has been provided by HAC and partners.

*The final status of the Abyei Area is yet to be determined.