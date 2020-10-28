Sudan Situation Report, 28 Oct 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As people queue for hours to buy bread, wheat assistance starts to arrive in the country.

The Government of Sudan imports some of the country's wheat requirement as local production cannot cover needs. In the first half of 2020, Sudan imported 1.1 million tons of wheat.

Director of OCHA leaves Sudan with a better understanding of humanitarian needs and how they are being compounded by an economic crisis, floods, and disease outbreaks.

As of 26 October 2020, there are 13,765 people confirmed to have COVID-19 Sudan, including 837 fatalities, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Government of Sudan and aid organizations continue to provide life-saving assistance to people affected by floods and disease outbreaks in the country.

Director of OCHA visits SHF funded projects in West Darfur

The Chair of the IASC Emergency Directors’ Group (and Director of OCHA Operations and Advocacy Division), Reena Ghelani, visited Sudan from 18 to 21 October on a threeday mission to better understand the humanitarian situation, advocate for continued support, and discuss coordination following a significant increase in needs in the country.

During her visit, Ms. Ghelani met with government officials and representatives of NGOs, UN agencies and development partners. She also visited West Darfur State to get a better understanding of the situation, the impact of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) drawdown and ongoing humanitarian response. While in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, she visited a new internally displaced persons (IDP) gathering point, Dahkhiliat Al Zahraa. Some of the IDPs she met shared their experiences of why they were temporarily displaced to government buildings following inter-communal fighting between Arab and African tribes in their home area of Mesteri.