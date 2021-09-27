Sudan Situation Report, 27 Sep 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 300,000 people affected by heavy rains and flash floods in 14 states across the country.

Close to 15,000 homes were destroyed, over 45,000 homes were damaged.

About 183,000 people were reached with various types of humanitarian assistance.

Prepositioned relief items are being depleted and there is an urgent need to replenish stocks for WASH, shelter and health response.

To mitigate the impact of annual flooding of Gash River, UNDP is supporting flood protection construction works in Kassala city.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Sudan Floods Update

Key Figures (as of 23 September 2021)

Number of people affected: 303,327

Number of homes destroyed: 14,824

Number of homes damaged: 45,393

Heavy rains and flash floods affected 303,000 people across the country as of 23 September 2021, overwhelming the local response capacity. Close to 15,000 homes were destroyed, over 45,000 homes were damaged, and an unconfirmed number of public infrastructure facilities and farmlands have been affected. Heavy rain and flooding have been reported in 14 out of 18 states, including Blue Nile, Gedaref, Aj Jazirah, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Northern, River Nile, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, West Kordofan and White Nile River Nile. Aj Jazirah, South Darfur, Gedaref and West Darfur are the most affected states. Nile River water levels have been rising since mid-July and currently Nile River water levels have surpassed flooding levels at the Khartoum station (Khartoum State), Ed Deim station (Blue Nile State), and at the Atbara and Shendi stations in River Nile State. The rainy season in Sudan is usually from June to September.

The Government, led by the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), and humanitarian partners are providing life-saving assistance to people affected. Close to 183,000 people were reached with various types of humanitarian assistance in the 14 flood-affected states, including food, shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition aid. Flood preparedness activities that were carried out earlier this year have paid off in terms of flood impact.

However, prepositioned relief items are being depleted and there is an urgent need to replenish stocks. The UN and humanitarian partners estimate that a pipeline break for the remaining months of 2021 could mean that more than 330,000 people would not receive adequate WASH support, 290,000 would be left out in the shelter response, and over a quarter of a million people would be deprived of health supplies and services due to the looming stock gap.

Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) Support

In support of the flood response, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has allocated US$7.7 million to 14 NGOs in 15 states to finance swift humanitarian response when needed. In addition, some $7 million has been allocated to four UN agencies for the procurement of emergency stocks. Another $3.5 million is available for floods rapid response activities.

2020 Floods

In 2020, almost 900,000 people across 18 states were affected in the worst flooding in the country in 100 years. Over 140 people died, 94,000 homes were destroyed, and 83,000 homes were damaged. An estimated 2.2 million hectares of agricultural land was flooded, representing 26.8 per cent of cultivated areas in 15 assessed states. Flash floods submerged villages and caused immense damage to infrastructure, including dams, roads, bridges and highways. Due to unreliable drainage systems, there was stagnant water in different locations, posing a risk to health outbreaks as pools of water become breeding grounds for water-borne and vector-borne diseases such as cholera, dengue fever, rift valley fever, and chikungunya. Hygiene and sanitary levels plummeted due to flooded latrines and contaminated water supplies, preventing people from exercising necessary COVID-19 prevention measures.

Helpful Resources

For more data on the floods in Sudan see the OCHA Sudan Floods Dashboard: Sudan Floods: People & Areas Affected

Previous Flash Updates

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 14 (23 September 2021)

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 13 (16 September 2021)

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 12 (9 September 2021) [EN/AR]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 11 (8 September 2021) [EN]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 10 (2 September 2021) [EN]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 09 (24 August 2021) [EN/AR]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 08 (19 August 2021) [EN/AR]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 07 (18 August 2021) [EN/AR]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 06 (12 August 2021) [EN/AR]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 05 (9 August 2021) [EN/AR]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 04 (05 August 2021) [EN/AR]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 03 (29 July 2021) [EN/AR]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 02 (27 July 2021) [EN/AR]

Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 01 (23 July 2021) [EN]