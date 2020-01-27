Sudan Situation Report, 27 Jan 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Inter-tribal conflict in disputed Abyei area has left 33 people killed, 18 wounded, 15 children missing, 19 houses burned, and approximately 4,800 people displaced

The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) partners plan to support 6.1 million of the most vulnerable people in Sudan, which will require US$1.3 billion.

Humanitarian partners continue to assist and estimated 46,000 people (9,600 families) who have taken refuge in El Geneina town, West Darfur, following inter-communal conflict.

According to FAO, the desert locust situation in Sudan is serious with breeding in progress on the Red Sea coast as well as along the Sudan/Eritrea border.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

IDPs arrive in Abyei town fleeing conflict in Kolom

Recent tribal attacks by armed Misseriya men on a Dinka Ngok village in Kolom on 22 January, have left 33 people killed, 18 wounded, 15 children missing, and 19 houses burned, reports the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). The attack is reportedly a revenge attack for an incident that resulted in the death of three Misseriya in the same area on 19 January. However, according to the Dinka Ngok community leaders, the attackers wanted to drive Dinka Ngok out of the area to improve their access to grazing land. The disputed Abyei area is between Sudan and South Sudan. The final status of the Abyei area is not yet determined.

In response, UNISFA deployed troops in the area to contain the situation and prevent an escalation of conflict as armed men from both sides are converging to Kolom. UNISFA warned the conflicting parties against the resumption of clashes and that any presence of armed groups within the Abyei box is viewed by UNISFA as a violation of its mandate and they would not hesitate to place responsibility on those engaged in such violations.

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) have settled in public and social facilities in Abyei town, mainly schools and community centers. As of 26 January, approximately 4,800 people (about 800 families) from Kolom have taken refuge in Abyei town and the surrounding areas of Noong, Dokura and Ameit villages. More families are on the move and the number of people affected will likely increased in the coming days. In the afternoon on 25 January, a team from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) visiting Abyei town found many other IDPs camped in the Abyei Girl’s Secondary School and Mulmul Primary School. The priority needs of the IDPs are food, nutrition, shelter, non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), as well as child protection and reunification of missing children with their families. IOM is currently verifying IDPs.

Food

On 26 January, WFP and its partner Abyei Community Action for Development (ACAD) transported food from Agok to Abyei town. The distribution of food was disrupted by a large demonstration in front of the UN / UNISFA main gate in Abyei town on 27 January.

Nutrition / Health

UNICEF is working closely with health and nutrition partners to address the nutrition needs of the IDPs in the seven locations. UNICEF Abyei sent a request to Wau for nutrition supplies. GOAL is deploying a medical team to Abyei on 28 January to assess the general health situation and provide mobile medical services to the IDPs in the eight locations.

Shelter/NFIs

On 25 January, IOM with support from other UN AFPs distributed loose NFIs (blanket, soap, bed sheet, jerry can and plastic tarpaulin) to the 70 IDP households in Abyei Women Center. On 26 January, UNHCR brought 100 full NFI kits from Wau and IOM is bringing in an additional 500 NFI kits also from Wau. The supplies will arrive in Agok by a chartered plan on 29 January and will be transported by trucks to Abyei town.

Protection

A UNHCR protection team arrived from Wau in Abyei on 26 January and will join the inter-agency assessment to Kolom scheduled for 28 January.

WASH

WASH assistance is a major need for the IDPs, and emergency latrines and showers are needed in all seven displacement locations. IOM has mobilized toilet PVC slabs and currently constructing latrines in the IDPs locations. IOM is coordinating WASH activities with the Abyei Relief and Rehabilitation Committee (RRC) to identify locations to set up sanitation facilities in each of the seven locations, including in the women center. The IDPs in the Abyei women center received some WASH NFIs, including soap and jerry cans. The borehole in the youth center needs water treatment and the INGO Samaritan purse—a number of NGOs based in Aogk—provided soap and water treatment supplies to the WASH cluster for distribution in the IDP locations.

In addition, UNISFA assigned a digger to dig latrines in the IDP sites. SCI is providing toilet PVC slabs water purification supplies. A SCI PHCC team is planning to provide integrated outreach services to the IDPs in Abyei throughout the. The items transported to Abyei on 27 January.

--The disputed Abyei area is between Sudan and South Sudan. The final status of the Abyei area is not yet determined.