Sudan Situation Report, 27 Feb 2020 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

Sudan Humanitarian Fund completes monitoring mission in Central Darfur’s Jebel Marra area as access to the area continues to improve.

IOM estimates 37,900 people displaced in El Geneina, West Darfur.

Food prices continue to increase and remain at record high levels - FAO.

Sudan has seen an overall increase in the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance from 5.4 million people in 2015 to 9.3 million in 2020

53 per cent of Humanitarian Programme Cycle projects in 2020 apply the Gender and Age Marker.

As humanitarian access improves, the SHF provides more resources to meet needs in Jebel Mara

Humanitarian access for both people in need and humanitarian actors in Central Darfur’s Jebel Marra area continues to improve. The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) conducted a monitoring mission in the area at the end of January 2020. Road transport between Golo (Central/North Jebel Marra locality) and Nertiti (West Jebel Marra locality) has progressively improved in the last six months allowing for better movement of people and goods between the two areas. Up-to last year, operations were limited within Golo town as a result of insecurity; accessible areas have expanded by more than five kilometres to the west and south of the town.

In 2019, SHF allocated US$5.8 million to four partners providing food security and livelihoods support (FSL), as well as education, health, nutrition and protection assistance. The catchment area for these projects are 11 villages (Golo, Karon, Ausajin, Kormon, Buray, Yara, Terri, Kilinj, and Kerol) and surrounding smaller villages around the Buray valley. An estimated 130,000 people were targeted including 24,600 men; 29,733 women; 35,887 boys and 39,980 girls. Partners in Golo managed to reach about 36,188 people 12,426 men; 15,466 women; 4,151 boys and 4,147 girls.

SHF programming in Golo

In Golo, community leaders, HAC and volunteers from the community expressed satisfaction with the existing projects. They requested additional interventions for rainwater harvesting like the project funded by the USAID Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) which supported the construction of a small dam in Koron village. The rainwater collected in this dam is used for drinking, irrigation purposes and possibly recharges underground water sources. Youth would like income generating activities to assist them build their skills and provide for their families. The community also requested the timely distribution of seeds and other agricultural tools to coincide with the rainy season.

SHF programming in Zalingei

In Zalingei, SHF is funding eight health clinics run by international NGOs International Medical Corps (IMC) and World Relief (WR). In addition, WR is providing nutrition services in areas like Dankoj village (31km from Zalingei town) for the first time. It is also the first-time people in Dankoj are receiving protection services with one community-based protection network (CBPN) established in the village. The community requested more education interventions, especially in Dankoj village. The village has one school with three unequipped and roofless classrooms. In addition, the SHF team visited two schools in Alsholaa and Alsalam areas of Zalingei town. Both schools are in need of rehabilitation and furniture, mainly benches, for the students. In Alsalam, the monitoring team saw a group of 64 first grade pupils sitting under a rakooba (small thatch shelter), with only four benches available. The people at Hasahisa IDP camp—which has an estimated population of 43,390 people—are in need of health and water services. Only four of the 19 hand pumps in the camp are functioning, due to lack of maintenance, according to the community representatives who met the mission team. In addition, the camp needs protection activities.