Sudan Situation Report, 26 Sep 2019

Highlights

Number of suspected cholera cases continues to rise, with 187 cases—including eight deaths—reported in Blue Nile and Sennar states as of 25 September 2019.

Federal Ministry of Health has requested Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) to target 1.6 million people in high risk areas of Blue Nile and Sennar states.

Forecasts estimate up to 13,200 cholera cases in the next 6 months in high risk states of Sudan.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey have been assisting flood relief efforts in Sudan.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Response and Funding to Mitigate Cholera Outbreak in Blue Nile and Sennar States

Overview

As of 25 September 2019, seven localities in Blue Nile and Sennar states had reported 187 suspected cholera cases, including eight deaths, according to Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and WHO. The current case fatality rate (CFR) in Sudan is 4.3 per cent. With proper treatment, the CFR for cholera should remain below 1 per cent.

On 19 September, the Federal Ministry of Health in Sudan requested the Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) from the International Coordinating Group—which manages the global stockpile of oral cholera vaccines—for a vaccination campaign targeting 1.6 million people in high risk communities in Blue Nile and Sennar states. The aim of the campaign is to contain the outbreak and prevent its spread to neighbouring states.

Despite the progress made in response, humanitarian actors face many challenges. More trainings are needed and registration tools, guidelines and protocols for surveillance are weak. Health education and infection prevention at CTCs needs to be improved to prevent the spread of cholera. Cleaning tools, equipment and protective clothes are also needed for cleaning campaigns.

Currently, resources for cholera response in Sudan and preparedness in high-risk states is a major challenge, according to FMoH. The health ministry states that more efforts and funding are needed to address gaps in the areas of vector control, environmental sanitation and water chlorination in Blue Nile and Sennar. Lack of funding is likely to affect the response, with the opportunity of preventing new cases, averting deaths and saving time and resources potentially lost.