Sudan Situation Report, 26 Mar 2020 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 25 March 2020, three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan

UN launches a $2 billion Global COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Plan

Medical shipment arrives in Sudan to assist with the COVID-19 response

UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocates $75 million to Global COVID-19 response

People affected by inter-communal conflict in El Geneina, West Darfur, start returning home

FEATURE

As of 25 March, three cases of confirmed COVID-19 reported in Sudan

As of 25 March, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) confirmed three cases of COVID-19 in Sudan including one death. A total of 16 people are being monitored in isolation centres in Khartoum.

A hospital—with a capacity of 88 beds—has been prepared to receive all COVID-19 cases (suspected, confirmed and severe). A separate quarantine building will be used to monitor people who have been in contact with confirmed cases.

The FMoH has announced a national COVID-19 response plan with a budget of US$76 million. State level response plans are currently in development. Authorities in West Darfur State officially closed the border with Chad on 17 March. In North Darfur, the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) has prepared isolation areas to monitor suspected cases.

The government has taken measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 including:

A curfew starting 24 March from 8pm to 6am until further notice.

Ban of bus travel between states starting 26 March with the exception of humanitarian, commercial and technical shipments.

Closure of international and domestic airports until 23 April with the exception of humanitarian and cargo shipments.

All schools, universities, religious institutes, universities, colleges and higher institutes have been closed for one month, starting from 14 March. Basic certification exams in all states to be postponed until further notice.

All festivals, camps and sports events to be cancelled and public gatherings such as weddings are banned until further notice.

The UN and partners continue to assist the Government of Sudan in COVID-19 response.

Country-Level Coordination

UNFPA developed a guidance note for gender-based violence (GBV) response during the COVID-19 emergency. The note focuses on continuity of GBV response as well as preparedness in case of lockdown measures.