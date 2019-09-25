Sudan Situation Report, 25 Sep 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Number of suspected cholera cases continues to rise, with 167 cases—including eight deaths—reported in Blue Nile and Sennar states as of 22 September 2019.

Federal Ministry of Health has requested Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) to targeting 1.6 million people in high risk areas of Blue Nile and Sennar states.

Forecasts estimate up to 13,200 cholera cases in the next 6 months in high risk states of Sudan.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey have been assisting flood relief efforts in Sudan.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Response and Funding to Mitigate Cholera Outbreak in Blue Nile and Sennar States

As of 22 September 2019, seven localities in Blue Nile and Sennar states had reported 167 suspected cholera cases, including eight deaths, according to Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and WHO. In Blue Nile State, the affected localities are El Roseries (83 cases), Ed Damazine (25 cases), Wad Almahi (2 case) and Bau (1 case). In Sennar State, the affected localities are Abu Houjar (35 cases), Singa (4 cases) and El Souki (9 cases).

The current case fatality rate (CFR) in Sudan is 4.8 per cent. With proper treatment, the CFR for cholera should remain below 1 per cent.

On 19 September, the Federal Ministry of Health in Sudan requested the Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) from the International Coordinating Group—which manages the global stockpile of oral cholera vaccines—for a vaccination campaign targeting 1.6 million people in high risk communities in Blue Nile and Sennar states. The aim of the campaign is to contain the outbreak and prevent its spread to neighbouring states.