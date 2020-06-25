Sudan Situation Report, 25 June 2020 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 22 June 2020, there are 8,984 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Sudan, including 556 fatalities With SHF funding, NGO Concern Worldwide distributes seeds provided by FAO to vulnerable refugee and host community families in West Kordofan State.

UNHCR arranges for a song contest to spread awareness of COVID-19 in Waral refugee camp, White Nile State. See our OCHA Sudan COVID-19 preparedness and response interactive dashboard for the latest COVID-19 data. Humanitarian partners continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Sudan through eight pillars.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE (25 minutes ago)

At least 27,000 people have taken refuge in Toga village due to conflict in Jebel Marra

Some 27,000 people have fled their homes and have taken refuge in Jebel Marra’s Toga village following internal conflict between two factions of the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdel Wahid (SLA/AW) group—SLA/AW Al Douk and SLA/AW Boursa that started in early June. The fighting is reportedly over gold mines in the Daya and Dorsa areas of North Jebel Marra locality, Central Darfur State. The Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in Rokero reported that people fled to Rokero town, Jemeza village, Sabanga IDP gathering site, Togola village, and others sought refuge in the mountains.

On 16 June, the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the UN Children’s Agency (UNICEF) carried out a mission to Toga village (8 km north east of the UNAMID team site in Golo), where an estimated 27,000 people, of whom 90 per cent are women and children, have taken refuge. The IDPs were found to be living under the trees or out in the open without any shelter. Based on general observations and reports from community leaders, the new IDPs are in urgent need of food, emergency shelter and non-food items, water, as well as health and nutrition assistance. In a previous mission carried out on 12 June UNAMID had distributed 10,000 litres of drinking water and handed over two water containers, fixed with taps. The prioritized needs for those displaced in Togo villages include shelter and non-food items; water, sanitation and hygiene services; health and nutrition services; food; education; and protection services. The World Food Programme (WFP) will distribute food to the people displaced from Daya village in Rokero town following their registration by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Prioritized needs of people displaced in Togo village

Shelter and non-food items

Emergency shelter and non-food items are vital as people are living out in the open area and the raining season has started. The urgent needs are for plastic sheets, jerry cans, plastic mat, blankets, cooking sets, clothes, and shoes for children.

Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)

There is urgent need for drinking water and latrines. A general cleaning campaign needs to be carried out as well as the distribution of soap and jerry cans.

Health and Nutrition

Health and nutrition services are required, including reproductive health and expanded programme on immunization (EPI) services. Emergency blanket supplementary feeding programmes (eBSFP) are also needed.

Food Security and livelihood:

There is an urgent need for general food distributions.

Education

There are no schools at Toga village so emergency school assistance is needed.

Protection, GBV and Child Protection

In Toga village 11 separated children were identified in the Toga gathering site who need to be reunited with their families. UNICEF was able to collect the details and information from seven of the children. In addition, two of the displaced families reported that some of their children are missing. One family reported that four of their family members were kidnapped during the fighting of 11 June 2020. Six cases of rapes were reported among the displaced. IOM will carry out a verification exercise soon, at the same time humanitarian organizations will distribute initial humanitarian assistance. Once the numbers are verified humanitarian partners will initiate multi-sectoral response.