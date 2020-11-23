Sudan Situation Report, 23 Nov 2020

HIGHLIGHTS (8 minutes ago)

UNHCR and COR have registered over 38,000 Ethiopian refugees in Kassala, Gedaref, and Blue Nile states.

The initial Ethiopian refugee planning figure of 50,000 could increase to 100,000 over the next six months if fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region continues.

With CERF support, UNICEF and the Ministry of Health have been actively working to treat and prevent malnutrition in Kassala where 44% of children under 5 years are stunted.

WFP to boost the resilience of chronically food-insecure families in South Kordofan State.

Post-harvest losses for more than 41,000 people will be reduced through the training of smallholder farmers and supporting social protection programmes.

Over 38,000 Ethiopian refugees arrive in eastern Sudan and influx continues

Government authorities and humanitarian are providing lifesaving assistance to Ethiopian refugees who are arriving in eastern Sudan, fleeing conflict in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia. UNHCR and the Government’s Commissioner for Refugees (COR) have so far registered 38,637 refugees as of 21 November, arriving in Kassala, Gedaref, and more recently Blue Nile state. On average 3,207 refugees are arriving daily in three locations along the border with Ethiopia in eastern Sudan, Hamdayet in Kassala State, Ludgi and Abderafi in Gedaref State and into Wad Al Mahi locality in Blue Nile State.

Refugees arrive exhausted from their long trek to safety, with few belongings and need assistance. UNHCR and COR are taking the lead on preparedness and response and have prepared an inter-agency contingency plan which will support authorities, partners and relevant communities in delivering humanitarian services and protection to the new refugees. The initial planning figure is for 50,000 refugees, which could increase to 100,000 over the next six months if fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region continues.

Upon arrival in Sudan the refugees are temporarily hosted for a day in reception centres located near the border entry points, where local authorities jointly screen and register them. At these border points refugees are provided with safe drinking water, healthcare services, and some shelter materials for their protection. Once the refugees are relocated to a new site they are provided with mats, blankets, and materials to construct shelters. As of 17 November, 4,144 refugees from Hamdayet transit centre had been relocated to the new site Um Raquba. WFP provides the refugees with 30-day food rations upontheir transportation to the refugee camps and supports pregnant and lactating mothers with nutrition assistance. In addition to food and water, partners are also providing the refugees with psychosocial support, as well as health and nutrition services at the reception centres.

In the context of COVID-19, UNHCR is distributing masks and soap to the new arrivals. Due to the large number of refugee arrivals, UNHCR stresses the need to identify, build and equip new settlement sites to ease the pressure at transit centres. Currently, UNHCR and COR are discussing and assessing potential sites to accommodate the large number of refugees expected in the coming weeks. The Um Raquba site requires major infrastructure work to ensure it is safe and accessible throughout the year. It has a capacity of 6,500 people and is expected to be full within a few days. Gaps in all sectors have been reported at transit centres and border points. Fuel shortages, limited number of vehicles, and limited road access are a challenge to the relocation of refugees and the delivery of supplies to different sites.

While camps are not in the immediate conflict zone, UNHCR remains worried about the safety of refugees and humanitarian workers due to the relative proximity of the camps to the fighting and the deteriorating situation.