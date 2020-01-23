23 Jan 2020

Sudan Situation Report, 23 Jan 2020 [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 23 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.34 MB)Arabic version

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) partners plan to support 6.1 million of the most vulnerable people in Sudan, which will require US$1.4 billion.

  • The Sudan Country Refugee Response Plan for 2020 plans to assist refugees from Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

  • Humanitarian partners continue to assist and estimated 46,000 people (9,600 families) who have taken refuge in El Geneina town, West Darfur, following inter-communal conflict.

  • According to FAO, the desert locust situation in Sudan is serious with breeding in progress on the Red Sea coast as well as along the Sudan/Eritrea border.

ANALYSIS

2020 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) launched The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) partners plan to support 6.1 million of the most vulnerable people in Sudan, which will require US$1.4 billion. Due to the current fragile economy, more people are unable to meet their basic needs, as high inflation continues to erode households’ purchasing power. An average local food basket takes up at least 75 per cent of household income. Families cannot afford a nutritious meal - let alone other essential needs such as medical care, water, and education. With fewer resources, people adopt negative coping mechanisms, exposing them to more protection risks—particularly gender-based violence and increasing school dropout and child labour. The economic crisis has overwhelmed already-weak public services, further deepening humanitarian need in the central and eastern parts of Sudan, where humanitarian partners have a limited presence. The 2020 HRP will scale up assistance in these areas. However, humanitarian response alone is not enough to reduce needs, vulnerability and risks; longer-term action is also urgently needed. The UN and partners are committed to work closely with the Government and the people of Sudan to create a strong foundation for Sudan that realizes the hope and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Donors show strong international support for Sudan in 2020 On 17 January, at a High-Level Roundtable in London co-hosted by the UK, Sweden, OCHA and with participation of the Sudanese Government, 19 international donors affirmed the importance of scaling up humanitarian assistance to Sudan in 2020 and providing resources early in the year. The participants emphasized the importance of providing funding effectively, including through multi-year and flexible support modalities. Sudan also received assurances from the UN and NGOs to step up response to address the country's urgent humanitarian needs.

For a link to the full 2020 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) document click here

