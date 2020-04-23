Sudan Situation Report, 23 Apr 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 22 April 2020, there are 162 people confirmed to have COVID-19 Sudan, including 13 fatalities.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are in Khartoum (155); White Nile (3); River Nile (1); and El Gezira (3) states.

Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) extended the closure of Sudanese airports for international and domestic flights until 20 May 2020.

According to the Joint Monitoring Programme for Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene, only about 23% of people in Sudan have access to basic hygiene services (soap and water).

7.6 million people in Sudan received humanitarian assistance in 2019

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) confirmed the registration of 162 COVID-19 patients, including 13 deaths. The patients are in Khartoum (155); White Nile (3); River Nile (1); and El Gezira (3) states.

Of these current patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, seven are located outside of Khartoum state—including three people in White Nile. White Nile hosts approximately 252,000 refugees across nine camps, according to UNHCR. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among refugees or IDPs in Sudan.

In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Khartoum State has implemented a three-week lock down in starting 18 April 2020. Bridges linking Omdurman, Khartoum and Khartoum North are closed. People can access neighbourhood shops, bakeries and pharmacies between 6:00 am and 1:00 pm daily and the Ministry of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) has suspended prayers in mosques and church services in the state during the three-week lock down period.

On 20 April 2020, the Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a decision to extend the closure of Sudanese airports for international and domestic flights until 20 May 2020. This is in line with the precautionary measures adopted by the Government to curb the spread of COVID-19. This excludes scheduled cargo flights; humanitarian aid and technical and humanitarian support flight; flights of companies operating in the oil fields; and evacuation flights for foreign nationals, according to the statement.

UN, government and humanitarian partners continue efforts to prevent and respond to COVID-19. A COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan CPRP, organized around eight pillars, is currently being implemented.

