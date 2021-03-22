Sudan Situation Report, 22 Mar 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The average cost of local food basket in Sudan sharply increased by 20 per cent from January 2021 to February 2021.

This increase is in line with the continuously increasing inflation, which hit 330 per cent in February from 304 per cent in January and close to 270 per cent in December 2020.

IOM reports that about 108,600 people seek shelter in Ag Geneina and surrounding villages in West Darfur.

HRP partners provided 7.6 million people across Sudan with humanitarian assistance In 2020, the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) partners provided 7.6 million people across Sudan with humanitarian assistance from one or more sectors. This includes IDPs, returnees and other vulnerable residents and 745,000 refugees, according to the 2020 HRP Periodic Monitoring Report.

A total of 3.8 million people received food assistance, 3.7 million were provided medical consultations, 2.8 million were given access to safe water, 1.6 million received livelihoods assistance, and 1.2 million were assisted by the education sector, mainly school feeding.

HRP partners expanded their response in central and eastern Sudan, with almost 2 million reached, over a quarter of the total response. This is a significant scale up compared to 2019 when 890,000 people were reached.

In 2020, HRP partners reached close to six million people in Darfur, the Kordofans and Blue Nile. About a third of Darfur’s total population with some form of humanitarian assistance. In Blue Nile and the Kordofan region, about 1.3 million people received humanitarian assistance.

In 2020, donors provided US$979.6 million towards the 2020 HRP and outside the HRP. The total contributions to the HRP were $865.8 million, or 53 per cent of the financial requirement.

For 2021, humanitarian agencies emphasise the importance of early and flexible funding to respond to sudden onset needs due to conflict or natural disaster-induced civilian displacement, as well as to sustain regular operations. There is also a need for development emergency funding to complement humanitarian response early to address under development and marginalisation.

