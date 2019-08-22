Sudan Situation Report, 22 Aug 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

An estimated 193,800 people have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods.

In total, 25,437 homes have been destroyed and 12,202 damaged.

54 flood-related deaths have been reported to date.

Partners are responding to floods with prepositioned supplies, however stocks are quickly being depleted and must be replenished to sustain response.

The rainy season is expected to last until October, with above average rains in the forecast. The likelihood of further flash floods remains high.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Floods Overview

An estimated 193,800 people have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods across 13 states, according to the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). The total number affected by floods for all of last year was 222,644.

HAC has reported 54 related deaths, mainly due to collapsed roofs and electrocution. In total 25,437 homes have been destroyed and 12,202 homes damaged. Partners have also reported flooding in East Darfur and South Kordofan states as well as the Abyei area.

States affected include Khartoum, El Gezira, Gedaref, Kassala, North Darfur, North Kordofan, Red Sea, River Nile, Sennar, White Nile, South Darfur, West Darfur, Northern, South Kordofan, East Darfur and the Abyei area. The majority of people affected require emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, food, health, vector control and draining of stagnant water. Various government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding to needs.

The Flood Task Force, led by HAC, is coordinating and facilitating flood preparedness and response efforts. The Task Force has been working to identify response gaps and ensure they are addressed in a timely manner. The Task Force will remain active until the end of the rainy season. All information in this update has been provided by HAC and partners.