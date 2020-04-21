Sudan Situation Report, 21 Apr 2020

FLASH UPDATE

107 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sudan

On 21 April 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) announces the registration of new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 107 cases, including 12 deaths.

Khartoum state: 103 cases

White Nile state: 2 cases

River Nile state: 1 case

Gezira state: 1 case

On 20 April the Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a decision to extend the closure of Sudanese airports for international and domestic flights until 20 May 2020. This is in line with the precautionary measures adopted by the Government for the three-week lockdown. This excludes scheduled cargo flights; humanitarian aid and technical and humanitarian support flight; flights of companies operating in the oil fields; and evacuation flights for foreign nationals. UNHAS passenger flight are not operating, but cargo flights are operational.

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 20 April 2020, there are 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan, including 12 fatalities.

The Government of Sudan has announced a three-week lockdown for Khartoum State starting 18 April 2020.

WFP Sudan signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to import 200,000 metric tons of wheat.

IOM establishes portable handwashing stations in Khartoum State.

7.6 million people in Sudan received humanitarian assistance in 2019

According the Refugee Response Plan published in January 2020, there are nearly 205,000 refugees living across nine camps in White Nile. To date, there have been no confirmed cases among refugees or IDPs in Sudan.

UN, government and humanitarian partners continue efforts to prevent and respond to COVID-19.

Immediate priorities include:

Strengthening the state coordination platforms.

Improvement and scale up of isolation centres at the state level.

Scaling up the risk communications and infection, prevention and control activities.

Scaling up testing capacity to avoid delays in testing.

Strengthening of screening and quarantine facilities at points of entry.

Improvement in contact tracing.

Response by Pillars

Pillar 1 -- Country Level Coordination

The COVID working group has been activated with UN agencies designated staff for each pillar of the response. United Nations partners updated the Corona Virus - COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) developed to support the government of Sudan and national preparedness for COVID-19. The plan, which requires USD $47 million to implement, focuses on public health measures and covers a three-month period. The plan will be updated monthly or if the situation changes.

The Federal Emergency Operation Centre has been activated with support from WHO and is meeting daily.

The Refugee Consultation Forum (RCF) led by UNHCR and the Commissioner for Refugees (COR) is coordinating the response effort for refugees. The RCF has presented a COVID-19 prevention and response plan to partners with different scenarios in case of a COVID-19 outbreak in a refugee camp or settlement. Refugee partners were encouraged to contribute to the local development plans in each State, led by Refugee Working Groups.

Pillar 2 - Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar

Risk communications and community engagement efforts are being coordinated by UNICEF. UNICEF and WHO produced Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials which were made available in different languages such as: leaflets, posters, videos, animations and songs that provide information on COVID-19 symptoms, prevention guidelines, encourage the adoption of positive health practices and recommend staying at home.

In addition, basic information and tips on COVID-19 are sent to over 13.5 million mobile phone subscribers daily. Government owned and private television and radio stations are giving primetime air slots to raise public awareness on COVID-19 with a reach estimated at 60% of the population of Sudan (approximately 24 million people).

The FMoH and UNFPA have worked together on a variety of initiatives. Together they have adapted the COVID-19 risk communication materials for the needs of pregnant and breast-feeding women. UNFPA supported the FMOH with production and printing of IEC materials for both the general population as well as these key groups. In addition, UNFPA supported the FMOH to produce videos on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and special needs of pregnant and recently delivered women.

UNFPA in close coordination with state ministries of health as well as the FMOH led a social mobilization campaign through YPeer networks. The first campaign was completed on 16 April 2020. The YPeers patrolled with loudspeakers targeting high risk areas as well as IDPs with awareness materials as well as distribution of soaps, disinfectants and IEC materials. A second campaign will be started on 19 April 2020--the selection of villages and localities is based on recommendations from the state ministries of health.

In South Darfur, the international NGO World Vision International (WVI) carried out field visits to the northern part of the South Darfur (Duma, Mershing and Manawashi) to raise awareness on COVID-19 using mobile megaphones and conduct house to house visits teaching people about COVID-19 prevention messages. The International Medical Corps (IMC) carried out a similar campaign using megaphones in Kalma, El Sereif and Al Salam camps. Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) carried out awareness-raising activities on COVID-19 in Buram and El Radom localities. Care International Switzerland (CIS) disseminated messages on COVID-19 in El Salam and Kass IDP camps. American Refugee Committee (ARC) distributed 400 information, education and communication (IEC) materials.

Pillar 3 - Surveillance, Rapid Response Teams, and Case Investigation

The World Health Organization (WHO) trained ten Rapid Response Teams (RRT) in Khartoum state. A training for RRTs to cover all localities in Sudan will be completed by the end of April--1242 people will be trained as part of this programme.

WHO has updated interim guidelines on surveillance and standard reporting forms (Arabic). In addition, other templates and standards such as close contacts forms, line-lists and a data dictionary have been shared with the FMoH in order to streamline and standardize reporting.

Pillar 4 - Points of Entry (PoE)

All PoEs are currently closed and the priority is to continue to strengthen readiness of the PoEs before they re-open. The initial plan is to reopen PoEs on 21 April, however, there are ongoing discussions about extending this timeline.

The PoEs technical committee meets Sundays and Wednesdays with 5-6 relevant ministries and the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) to discuss issues related to the movement of humanitarian aid (during curfew), aid delivery, and UNHAS flights.

The FMoH and WHO are procuring necessary supplies for the PoEs including ambulances, capacity building and rehabilitation of isolation centres at PoEs.

WHO supported training of 65 teams at PoEs on COVID-19 surveillance and infection control measures utilizing WHO interim guidance on surveillance and infection prevention and control. A total of 50 volunteers trained to start health education in Port Sudan focusing on COVID19. IPC (Infection Prevention and Control) material for the triage and primary screening areas in PoEs was donated by WHO.

Pillar 5 - National Laboratories

A total of 50 laboratory staff have been trained by WHO on sample collection, transportation and testing. Laboratory staff have also received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from WHO.

Currently all COVID-19 tests are processed by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Khartoum. The current capacity allows for the completion of 30 test per day. WHO is working with the FMoH to increase testing capacity by setting up additional laboratories to increase the overall capacity to 600 tests per day. A total of 25,000 test kits have been received to date--5000 test kits received from Dubai hub and a further 20,000 tests were donated to the NPHL from the Jack Ma foundation of China.

Pillar 6 - Infection, Prevention and Control

Infection control supplies such as soap, water tanks, hand sanitizer, water purification supplies are being dispatched to states.

As part of the effort to activate the FMoH's hotline, UNICEF has provided 10 desktop computers. WHO is providing monthly financial support to the hotline. The hotline receives an average of 3000 -- 4000 calls per day.

A full package of training materials for obstetricians, pediatricians, community health workers and PHC teams has been developed in both Arabic and English. UNFPA has conducted training of trainers for paediatricians, obstetrician, as well as community midwives. State levels trainings have been on-going and are expected to be completed nationwide by the end of the month, with total target of 900 midwives and other health care workers. For the states which may have access constraints, UNFPA in close coordination with FMOH, has arranged for video of training sessions.

Khartoum State

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) set up 20 portable handwashing facilities accessible to homeless persons in seven locations in Khartoum State. This initiative was developed in coordination with the Khartoum State Ministry of Social Development (SMoSD) and SMoH.

On 7 and 8 April, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) distributed liquid soap, hand sanitizers, face masks, tissues papers, and cleaning materials to 308 female prisoners in Omdurman and 2,200 male prisoners in Alhuda prison.

Darfur States

UNFPA received infection prevention materials and theater supplies which will be distributed starting 22 April 2020 to the Darfur states.

The international NGO Relief International (RI) is providing IPC training and distributing IPC kits (soap, sanitizers, gloves and face masks) to health staff in supported clinics in East Darfur that provide health and nutrition services to refugees and host communities.

Pillar 7 - Case Management

FMoH plans to set up 18 case management centres in Sudan. There are currently 314 beds for case management available in Sudan, with different states of readiness. Khartoum has 125 beds in Umbadda, Khartoum and Jabra hospitals, with the intention to increase up to 1,433 beds across the country. Jabra remains the main centre receiving mild and severe cases. At state level, SMoH has identified the locations where isolation centers will be established, however, supplies are needed to make them fully operational.

WHO is supporting training for Ministry of Health staff on case management at state level. MSF, WHO and FMOH trained staff -- including 40 emergency doctors - from 90 hospitals on case management, IPC and triage. An additional 168 people were trained in Red Sea, Sennar and Blue Nile states. Approximately 100 ambulance drivers have been trained on infection control.

UNFPA supported the printing of 58,000 copies national protocols on case management of COVID-19 including information on triage, case management, ambulance cleaning, home care and a COVID-19 severity scoring tool.

UNFPA distributed reproductive health kits to the FMOH for both Jabra Treatment Centre and prepositioned kits at Universal Hospital to ensure that the facilities are responsive the needs of pregnant women confirmed/suspected with COVID19.

In South Darfur, two ventilators have been installed at the Nyala Teaching Hospital and the Eye Hospital, which have been identified as isolation centres. The State Ministry of Health (SMoH) has received 20,000 Personals Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Federal Government and health insurance in addition to what was procured from abroad and is now in Nyala.

CARE International Switzerland (CIS) trained 144 staff from Kalma, Kass, El Salam and East Jebel Marra localities on case definition and case management. The SMoH carried out a two days training of 28 medical staff, including medical doctors, public health officers and laboratory technicians on case management. WHO supported the training of a further 56 medical staff (medical doctors, public health officers and laboratory technicians). American Refugee Committee (ARC) trained 27 medical staff from Beleil, Kalma, El Salam, Gerieda and Dimso localities in surveillance.

Gaps

Low levels of stock of medicines and medical supplies inside the country amidst rapidly raising prices.

Supplies are required for isolation centres outside of Khartoum.

Pillar 8 - Operational Support and Logistics

On 15 April 2020, WFP supported a cargo flight of donated medical supplies for Sudan. The donation included testing materials, face shields and protective clothing, thermometers and medical gloves.

In addition, WFP has procured 11 refrigerated containers. The containers are expected to arrive in the country by the end of the month to support storage of medical items requiring cold storage.

Gaps