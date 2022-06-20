Sudan Situation Report, 20 June 2022 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian partners plan to assist an estimated 33,000 people displaced by conflict in Kulbus.

Most of the affected families are living out in the open and have lost all their livestock and food stocks during the looting or burning of their villages.

A total of 77 children (49 boys and 28 girls) are reportedly missing, and five children (three boys and two girls) were reported to be killed during the conflict.

Partners will start the response as soon as the security situation permits. Upcoming rains risk hindering the response as they will make roads impassable.

A three-day inter-agency mission to Kulbus to assess additional villages departed on 20 June.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Conflict in Kulbus locality, West Darfur, Situation Report No. 01 (20 June 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Following the conflict between 6 - 11 June in West Darfur’s Kulbus locality, partners carried out an inter-agency assessment on 14 June to Juruf and Kafani villages in Sirba locality and Werywery and Adawi villages in Kulbus locality where people have taken refuge. Humanitarian partners plan to assist an estimated 33,000 people (6,600 families) in these villages. Reports indicate that 25 villages were either fully or partially burnt and looted in the Dar Mukhtar administrative unit during the conflict.

Most of the affected families are living out in the open and have lost all their livestock and food stocks during the looting or burning of their villages; people are surviving on gifts and charities from the host community.

NEEDS

The assessed areas have no access to improved water sources. There is very poor sanitation in the areas of displacement with partners reporting that up to 97 per cent of the IDPs do not have access to sanitation facilities, posing a risk of water contamination. Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs must be addressed before the rains, which risks worsening the situation. Humanitarian partners are facing a gap in supplies of plastic sheeting. The option of purchasing supplies locally is being explored to speed up the response.

The internally displaced people (IDPs) report that 25 per cent of the displaced community eat one meal a day, and at times, nothing.

A total of 77 children (49 boys and 28 girls) are reportedly missing, and five children (three boys and two girls) were reported to be killed during the conflict in Werywery, Kafani and Adawi villages. Partners mentioned that about 1,500 children have been affected by the conflict, of whom 60 have special needs. Children are experiencing changes in behaviour, including trauma, nightmares, and difficulty in sleeping as a result of the conflict. There are no active community-based child protection networks in all assessed locations. Women in locations like Werywery have reported being harassed and beaten during the initial displacement from their home areas, and while collecting firewood and water.

Five schools in the assessed locations have been damaged. IDPs are occupying schools in Juruf, Werywery and Adawi and three of the schools were looted. The estimated total number of school-age children affected by the conflict are 1,738. In the areas of displacement, classrooms are overcrowded and there is a lack of education supplies and seating. There are no or poor WASH facilities, resulting in an environment that is non-conducive for learning. Increased drop-out rates of displaced children, particularly girls are being seen. School-age children in Juruf and Adawi villages will not be able to continue their education if the IDPs taking refuge in the schools do not vacate before start of the school year in September.

RESPONSE

Partners will start the response as soon as the security situation permits. Upcoming rains risk hindering the response as they will make roads impassable. A three-day inter-agency mission to Kulbus to assess additional villages departed on 20 June.

WFP plans to provide general food assistance (GFA) and blanket supplementary feeding programmes (BSFP) in all the areas assessed.

Findings of the assessment

Werywery village

The community in Werywery report that 1,744 families (about 2,720 people) are currently living in the village, including the 2,250 people (450 families) who are originally from the area. The priority needs of the IDPs are food, shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs), protection, water and health services. The new IDPs are living out in the open. There are reports of 24 people missing and 1,000 people have lost their documentation. Most of the affected families are women-led households and some of the children do not have clothes. There are 30 children (24 boys and six girls) from Werywery missing, and three children (one boy and two girls) unaccompanied, one of whom lost their mother during the conflict. Partners have identified an estimated 500 people with specific needs.

There are no health or nutrition services in the area and the nearest nutrition centre is in Um Kideda, about 24 kilometres (km) away. People from Werywery used to access health services either in Saraf Omra (70 km away) or in West Darfur’s Ag Geneina town (112 km away). The main diseases reported in the area are diarrhoea, cough/acute respiratory infections (ARI) and eye infections. Mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) screening carried out for 51 children and six pregnant and lactating women (PLW) identified 12 children under five years to have moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). The Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate is 21.8 per cent.

Juruf village

Juruf village has a population of about 2,100 people (420 families) and a further 2,500 people (495 families) affected by the conflict in Kulbus have taken refuge in the village. The priority needs of the new IDPs are food, S/NFIs, water and health services.

The newly displaced people have taken refuge in the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) camp, in the school, and with the host community.

There are 15 children who have been separated from their caregivers and families in Juruf village. No nutrition services are available in the area and the nearest nutrition centre is in Mastriha (20 km away) but the way there is not safe due to insecurity. There is a health clinic in the village, with one nurse and five trained midwives, however, it does not have any medical supplies. The main diseases reported in the area are measles, diarrhoea and cough. MUAC screening carried out for 61 children under five years and 14 PLW identified two severe acute malnutrition (SAM) cases, nine MAM cases, and one PLW is malnourished. The GAM rate is 14.6 per cent.

Kafani village

On 9 June armed Arabs attacked Kafani village killing the Umda (community leader) and a three-year-old girl. The village was looted, and one home was burned. About 1,500 people (300 families) in the village fled to Juruf village but returned between 12 - 13 June following the deployment of government security forces in these areas. The priority needs are food, water and health assistance.

The school in Kafani village has been occupied by security forces. The existing hand pump is not functioning. There is no nutrition centre in Kafani and the closest centre is in Tombasi village (3 km away) but it is not functioning due to insecurity. MUAC screening carried out by a partner three weeks before the assessment on 13 children and five PLW identified three children with MAM and a GAM rate of 16.7 per cent.

Um Kideda village

In Um Kideda village, the police station was attacked and looted, and four policemen were killed. Assistance is required to restore basic protection services.

Adawi village

Adawi village has a population of 500 people (150 families) and a further 3,000 people (600 families) have taken refuge in the village. The priority needs are food, S/NFIs, protection, water, and health services. The village has a functioning health clinic that is providing services to the new IDPs and the host community. Services include consultations, treatment, reproductive health, and immunization. The clinic is staffed by trained community health workers, a certified midwife, and a trained vaccinator. There are stock outs of some essential health items and diagnostic tools. Most common diseases reported are ARI and diarrhoea. On 13 June, the State Ministry of Health (SMoH) sent health supplies from UNICEF and WHO to the clinic.

There are no nutrition services available in the area. The host community previously accessed nutrition services in Um Kideda village (about 10 km away), which has been burned during the conflict. MUAC screening conducted for 32 children under five years and nine PLW identified three children with SAM, eight with MAM, four malnourished PLW, and a GAM rate of 34.4 per cent.

The existing hand pump in the villages is not functioning. Partners report that 47 children (25 boys and 22 girls) from Adawi village are missing following the conflict.

*For more information read the *Sudan: Conflict in Kulbus locality, West Darfur. Flash Update No. 01 (14 June 2022) [EN/AR]