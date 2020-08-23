Sudan Situation Report, 20 Aug 2020

Containment measures: On 7 July, the High Committee for Health Emergencies announced the ease of lockdown restrictions in Khartoum State. The curfew is still in place, with movements now restricted from 6:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. Bridges connecting Khartoum with Omdurman and North Khartoum are opened out of the curfew hours and transportation is allowed during this period. Movements in and out of Khartoum are not allowed. Some states in Darfur Region have closed borders and have imposed curfews to limit the movement of people. Government institutions resumed work on 12 July, with reduced scheduled and number of employees, to reduce congestion in the workplace. All staff must wear face masks and workplaces are to be sanitized regularly.