Sudan + 1 more
Sudan Situation Report, 20 Aug 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Humanitarian needs are rapidly increasing in Sudan, as the country faces multiple shocks, including the economic crisis, ongoing floods, violence and disease outbreaks.
The Government declared an outbreak of vaccine-derived poliovirus on 9 August. Over 5.2 million children under age 5 live in the nine affected states and will require vaccination.
COVID-19 transmissions also continue and over 12,500 people have contracted the virus as of 17 August 2020.
Violence in several parts, including recent clashes in Port Sudan, Red Sea State, and flooding affecting over 260,000 people are driving further displacement and increased needs.
Aid organizations are also assisting millions of people across Sudan in a monthly basis, despite the challenges.
TRENDS
The country continue to face the health and humanitarian consequences of COVID-19
First case: 13 March 2020
Total cases: 12,546 (as of 17 August 2020)
Total deaths: 808
States affected: All 18 states
Schools: Closed (8,375,193 learners affected).
Borders/flights: The Khartoum airport is partially opened since 20 July, and is gradually resuming international and national flights.
Containment measures: On 7 July, the High Committee for Health Emergencies announced the ease of lockdown restrictions in Khartoum State. The curfew is still in place, with movements now restricted from 6:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. Bridges connecting Khartoum with Omdurman and North Khartoum are opened out of the curfew hours and transportation is allowed during this period. Movements in and out of Khartoum are not allowed. Some states in Darfur Region have closed borders and have imposed curfews to limit the movement of people. Government institutions resumed work on 12 July, with reduced scheduled and number of employees, to reduce congestion in the workplace. All staff must wear face masks and workplaces are to be sanitized regularly.
