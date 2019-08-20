Sudan Situation Report, : 20 Aug 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

An estimated 171,700 people have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods across 13 states in Sudan, according to the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission and partners.

In total, 22,634 homes have been destroyed and 11,702 damaged.

Majority of people affected require emergency shelter and household supplies; water, sanitation and hygiene services; food, health, vector control and draining of stagnant water.

Forecasts indicate heavy rains in coming days in a number of States including River Nile, Red Sea, El Gazira, White Nile, North Darfur, North Kordofan, North Darfur and Khartoum.

Response and needs assessments are ongoing across the country.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Floods Overview

An estimated 171,700 people have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods across 13 states in Sudan, according to the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners. HAC has reported 54 related deaths, mainly due to collapsed roofs and electrocution. In total 22,634 homes have been destroyed and 11,702 damaged.

States affected include El Gezira, Gedaref, Kassala, Khartoum, North Darfur, North Kordofan, Red Sea, River Nile, Sennar, White Nile, South Darfur, East Darfur, West Darfur, South Kordofan and the Abyei PCA box. The majority of people affected require emergency shelter and non food items (ES/NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, food, health, vector control and draining of stagnant water. Various government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding to needs.

HAC is leading the Flood Steering Committee where partners meet to discuss numbers, needs, response, gaps and to determine the way forward. Both the Steering Committee and the Floods Task Force will remain active until the end of the rainy season. OCHA continues to coordinate with the HAC at both the federal and state levels. All information has been provided by HAC and partners