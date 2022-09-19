Sudan Situation Report, 19 Sep 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

About 299,500 people affected by torrential rains and flash floods across Sudan.

At least 17,900 homes destroyed and 45,100 homes damaged by floods in 16 out of the 18 states.

Water levels at the Atbara and Shandi water stations are below critical levels.

Over 12,100 feddans (5,100 hectares) of farmland have been affected by the floods.

Over 4,100 heads of livestock were lost, affecting people's livelihoods.

Prices of grains surge to new record highs - FAO FPMA

Prices of locally grown sorghum and millet continued to increase in August in most monitored markets in Sudan, rising by 10–35 per cent and reaching new record highs, according to the September 2022 issue of the Food Price Monitoring and Analysis (FPMA) Bulletin by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Seasonal patterns were compounded by a faster-than-usual depletion of stocks from the below-average 2021 harvest and by concerns over the performance of the 2022 harvest, to be gathered from November. The 2022 harvested area and yields are likely to have been adversely affected by below-average early season rains constraining plantings, localized losses due to floods and by soaring prices of agricultural inputs, including fuel.

An increase in customs duties, which further inflated fuel prices and transport costs, added pressure to prices. Prices of wheat, mainly consumed in urban areas and mostly imported, increased by 5−20 per cent, while in the capital, Khartoum, prices of wheat in July where twice their year-earlier levels. Import requirements for the 2022 marketing year (January/December) for wheat, are officially forecast at about 2 million tonnes.

The high reliance on imports from the Russian Federation and Ukraine (over 50 percent) and the prevailing high prices of wheat on international markets, coupled with low foreign currency reserves and the continued devaluation of the national currency, raise serious concerns about the country’s capacity to fulfil its wheat requirements.

Cereal prices began to follow a sustained increasing trend in late 2017 due to the difficult macroeconomic situation, coupled with high prices of fuel and agricultural inputs inflating production and transportation costs. Heightened political instability and intercommunal clashes exerted further upward pressure on prices.

Joint Statement: 6.9 million children are out-of-school and 12 million face learning disruptions

Approximately 6.9 million girls and boys, one in three school-aged children, do not go to school in Sudan, and a further 12 million will have their school years heavily interrupted by a lack of sufficient teachers, infrastructure, and an enabling learning environment to make them reach their full potential.

School is more than just a learning space for children. Beyond reading, writing, and mathematics, children learn social and emotional skills, play in a safe environment, and have access to other critical services. Schools protect children from the physical dangers around them – including abuse, exploitation, and recruitment into armed groups. And they offer psychosocial support, giving children stability and structure in a volatile environment. For many children in Sudan, education is lifesaving!

With the exacerbating socio-economic situation, recurring conflicts, and prolonged COVID-19 school closures, once children drop out of school, the chances of girls and boys returning to school are low. Girls are especially vulnerable: evidence suggests that the economic crisis is deepening gender inequalities in Sudan, especially among adolescent girls.

To prevent further learning loss, reopening of schools, and offering alternative education opportunities for children who missed many years of school is a top priority.

“Without an ambitious and exerted focus to address these crucial issues, more girls and boys will lose their childhoods to labour, marriage, and other rights violations.” Arshad Malik - Country Director - Save the Children in Sudan.

Moreover, globally, due to the worst shock to education and learning in recorded history, learning poverty has increased by a third in low- and middle-income countries. This generation of students now risks losing US$21 trillion in potential lifetime earnings in present value, or the equivalent of 17 per cent of today’s global GDP.

“No country can afford to have one-third of its school-age children with no basic literacy, numeracy, or digital skills. Education is not just a right – it’s also a lifeline,” says Mandeep O’Brien - UNICEF Representative in Sudan.

Without urgent action, the learning crisis in Sudan will become a generational catastrophe.

UNICEF and Save the Children – as co-leads of the international education cluster in Sudan – call on the Government of Sudan to reopen schools as soon as possible, keep the schools open for the entire academic year, ensure no schools are occupied by armed actors, and facilitate additional alternative education opportunities to make sure no child is left behind. We call on all stakeholders – foremost the Government – to ensure sufficient funding for education is available, including for teacher salaries and school feeding programmes.

Education is a win-win investment: Improving access to and quality of education is key for the development of children and countries.

