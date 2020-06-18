Sudan Situation Report, 18 June 2020 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 15 June 2020, there are 8,020 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Sudan, including 487 fatalities

Sudan continues to receive assistance from the international community to help combat COVID-19 but more assistance is needed to improve the health system.

The lockdown in Khartoum State extended until 29 June 2020.

See the latest OCHA Sudan maps: Prevalence of Diseases in Outpatient Clinics per State; and Health Workforce Density per State.

Humanitarian partners continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Sudan through eight pillars.

Federal Ministry of Health confirms 8,020 cases as of 15 June

First case: 13 March 2020

Total cases: 8,020 (as of 15 June 2020)

Total deaths: 487

States affected: All 18 states

Schools: Closed (8,375,193 learners affected).

Borders/flights: All land borders closed. Sudan extends the closure of airports for international and domestic passenger flights until 28 June 2020. This excludes scheduled cargo, humanitarian aid and technical and humanitarian support flights; airlines operating in the oil fields; and evacuation flights for foreign nationals.

Containment measures: Khartoum State has extended its lockdown until 29 June. Bridges linking Omdurman and Khartoum North are closed. People can access neighbourhood shops, bakeries and pharmacies between 06:00 and 15:00 daily. In addition, the Ministry of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) has suspended prayers in mosques and church services in the state during the lockdown period. Some states in Darfur Region have closed borders and have imposed curfews to limit the movement of people.

Situation

Sudan recorded its first COVID-19 case on 13 March 2020. Since then, WHO has confirmed that 7,740 people contracted the virus, including 477 who died from the disease. The majority of the confirmed cases are in Khartoum State.

In advance of the lockdown in Khartoum State, authorities targeted 600,000 urban poor for a one-off assistance, including food parcels and other essential supplies during the emergency period. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MoFEP) has also been working on different options to support the population during the COVID-19 lockdown. Among the activities, the MoFEP developed a plan to scale up financing to the health sector and provide cash transfers to 80 per cent of the population--more than 30 million people--most of them informal sector workers whose livelihoods will likely be affected by the restrictions. Each person will receive SDG500,00 (around US$9,00) per month, according to the Ministry. In addition, the MoFEP informed it would carry out a civil service salary reform to help those on fixed incomes; cushion the private sector through tax and customs exemptions; and it is also evaluating possible support for exporters and other productive industries affected by exchange rates and depreciation.

Before COVID-19, about 9.3 million people were already in need of humanitarian support across Sudan. Years of conflict, recurrent climatic shocks and disease outbreaks continue to affect the lives and livelihoods of many Sudanese. Hundreds of thousands are food insecure and the country has high malnutrition rates. Because of the fragile economy, more and more people are unable to meet their basic needs, as high inflation continues to erode families' purchasing power. An average local food basket takes up at least 75 per cent of household income.

Response

The Federal Government, the United Nations (UN) and humanitarian partners have joint their efforts to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sudan. A COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP), organized around eight pillars, is currently being implemented by UN agencies, NGOs and other partners in support to the Sudanese Government-led response.

Immediate priorities include:

Strengthening the state coordination mechanisms.

Improvement and scale up of isolation centres at the state level.

Scaling up the risk communications and infection, prevention and control activities.

Scaling up testing capacity and prevent delays.

Strengthening of screening and quarantine facilities at points of entry.

Improvement in contact tracing.

Official sources:

Sudan Federal Ministry of Health

WHO Sudan Twitter

Other sources:

COVID-19 Educational Disruption and Response, by UNESCO

COVID-19 World Travel Restrictions, by the Emergency Division of the World Food Programme (WFP)

Global COVID-19 Airport Status, by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)