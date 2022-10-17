Sudan Situation Report, 17 Oct 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

The number of people affected by seasonal rains and flash floods across Sudan has remained constant at 349,000 since 26 September 2022.

Due to the floods people have reportedly lost over 4,800 heads of livestock and over 12,100 feddans (about 5,100 hectares) of agricultural land.

Over 211,000 people were displaced across the country due to inter-communal conflict and armed attacks between January and September 2022.

The Federal Ministry of Health reports 147 suspected cases of monkeypox in 12 states as of 29 September 2022.