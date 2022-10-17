Sudan Situation Report, 17 Oct 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
-
The number of people affected by seasonal rains and flash floods across Sudan has remained constant at 349,000 since 26 September 2022.
-
Due to the floods people have reportedly lost over 4,800 heads of livestock and over 12,100 feddans (about 5,100 hectares) of agricultural land.
-
Over 211,000 people were displaced across the country due to inter-communal conflict and armed attacks between January and September 2022.
-
The Federal Ministry of Health reports 147 suspected cases of monkeypox in 12 states as of 29 September 2022.
-
The 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan is 38 per cent funded as of 17 October 2022.
Disclaimer
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.