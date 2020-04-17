Sudan Situation Report, 17 Apr 2020 [EN/AR]

Highlights

As of 15 April 2020, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan, including 5 fatalities.

The Government of Sudan has announced a three-week lockdown for Khartoum State starting 18 April 2020.

WFP Sudan signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to import 200,000 metric tons of wheat.

IOM establishes portable handwashing stations in Khartoum State.

7.6 million people in Sudan received humanitarian assistance in 2019

FEATURE

As of 15 April 2020, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan, including local transmissions

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) reports that there are currently 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five deaths, in Sudan. Of these cases, there are two outside of Khartoum state—one case in River Nile and one case in White Nile. According the Refugee Response Plan published in January 2020, there are nearly 205,000 refugees living across nine camps in White Nile. To date, there have been no confirmed cases among refugees or IDPs in Sudan.

Out of the 32 cases currently confirmed:

12 cases are reportedly imported with recent travel history.

18 cases are local transmission through direct contact with confirmed cases.

2 cases claimed no recent travel history or contact with patients, indicating the possibility of community transmission.

UN, government and humanitarian partners continue efforts to prevent and respond to COVID-19.

Immediate priorities include: