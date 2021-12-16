Sudan Situation Report, 16 December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

There has been an increase in violence, including sub-national conflict in Darfur and Kordofan since October. The overall security situation in Darfur, Abu Jubayhah in South Kordofan and An Nuhud in West Kordofan remains tense and volatile.

Over 83,000 people have been displaced due to inter-communal conflict in Central, North and West Darfur and thousands have been displaced in Kordofan since October 2021, according to IOM.

The main priority needs of the displaced people include protection, shelter and non-food items, food, water, as well as health, nutrition and protection assistance.

Most of the affected people are yet to receive humanitarian assistance mostly due to ongoing conflict or insecurity.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There has been an increase in violence, including conflict between nomads and farmers over resources, in Darfur and Kordofan since October 2021. Many of these disputes build on seasonal inter-communal conflict over natural resources but with additional exacerbating factors indicating concerning new trends. The violence has led to the primary displacement of thousands of people and secondary displacement of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The overall security situation in the Darfur region, Abu Jubayhah of South Kordofan and An Nuhud of West Kordofan remains tense and volatile. Armed conflict incidents featuring sporadic inter-communal clashes were reported since midOctober mainly in Central, North and West Darfur and Abu Jubayhah and Delami in South Kordofan and An Nuhud in West Kordofan.

DARFUR

over 83,000 people have been displaced due to sub-national conflict in Central, North and West Darfur states since October 2021, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Priority needs of displaced people include protection, shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs), food and protection assistance. Most of the affected have yet to receive humanitarian assistance either due to continuing conflict or are in locations where humanitarians have not yet been able to assess needs due to security concerns.

Central Darfur

About 2,500 people displaced to Sabanga and Toga IDP gathering sites in Jebel Marrah Following fighting between Sudan Liberation Army (SLA)/Abdel Wahid and SLA/Mubarak AlDuk faction in mid-November, about 2,500 people fled their homes around Weiji village to Sabanga and Toga IDP gathering sites in the Jebel Marrah area.

The situation in the area is reported to be calm, however there are concerns that with the harvest season completed the situation may change.