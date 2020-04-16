Sudan Situation Report, 16 Apr 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 15 April 2020, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sudan, including 5 fatalities

The Government of Sudan has announced a three-week lockdown for Khartoum State starting 18 April 2020.

WFP Sudan signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to import 200,000 metric tons of wheat.

IOM establishes portable handwashing stations in Khartoum State.

7.6 million people in Sudan received humanitarian assistance in 2019

FORECAST

COVID-19 impact on food security in Sudan

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have an impact on food security and nutrition in Sudan by affecting the pillars of food security. While the situation is changing rapidly, some of the recent developments and trends are set to have a major impact on the situation in the country.

The 2019 FAO Crop and Food Supply Assessment Mission (CFSAM) to Sudan report issued in February 2020 says that Sudan’s wheat production this year is estimated at 726,000 tonnes, which is about 25 per cent of the country’s total utilization of wheat (2.9 million tonnes). This indicates that this year Sudan needs to import about 2.2 million tonnes of wheat. For import-dependent crops like wheat, maize and rice, Sudan usually imports around 70 to 80 per cent of the amount as local production is below the national demand and consumption.

In 2019, Sudan imported 2.7 million tonnes of wheat and wheat flour at the value of about US$1.1 billion, according to the latest foreign trade update from the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

WFP to import 200,000 mt of wheat

On 13 April, WFP Sudan signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to import 200,000 metric tons of wheat, which will help ensure a continuous supply of flour to local bakeries. This amount is equivalent to about 10 per cent of Sudan’s required wheat import for 2020.

The Government will repay WFP in Sudanese pounds, which will enable the CBoS retain more than $50 million in hard currency needed to provide strategic commodities. In 2020, WFP and other food security and livelihoods sector partners aim to assist 4.7 million people in need across Sudan.

Wheat export restrictions and outlook

In light of COVID-19 and related measures some grain exporting countries have introduced restrictions on the exports. On 2 April, the government of Russia announced restrictions on the exports of grains, including wheat, limiting it to 7 million tonnes between 1 April and 30 June 2020. Russia is one of the world's top wheat exporters. In the agricultural year from July 2018 to June 2019, it exported more than 43.3 million tons of all grains, including 35 million tons of wheat, according to Russian media reports.

Some other grain exporting countries, including Romania and Ukraine, have followed suit, also restricting grains exports. This does not bode well for Sudan, especially, if these restrictions are extended beyond June.

In 2019, Sudan imported 86 per cent of wheat from these three countries, with imports from Russia accounting for about 66 per cent of the total value of wheat imports (US$0.8 billion), according to the CBoS.

The situation is aggravated by the shortages of hard currency to import strategic commodities. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report issued in March 2020 that Sudan’s international reserves were low, estimated at $1.4 billion in October 2019 or equivalent to two months of imports. Limited foreign exchange for fuel imports has led to rationing, persistent shortages, and disruptions to electricity and food supplies, IMF said.

COVID-19’s possible impact on food security In its April 2020 Early Warning Bulletin, Sudan’s Food Security Technical Secretariat (FSTS) said if the COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the food security will be affected as part of the affected people is part of the productive workforce. It will also affect food availability and food utilization, as well as parts of the economy more exposed to weakened demand or supply issues such as transportation, energy or manufacturing. The direct effect will be in food markets, shortage of labor, if the situation continues, FSTS said. Another impact will be seen in transport interruptions and quarantine measures limiting farmers’ access to input and output markets; and an increase in food loss and waste resulting from food supply chain disruptions. On the other hand, soaring of food prices and poor purchasing power will negatively affect the food access. The consumption patterns will be shifted towards low quality and quantity food and this will increase the malnourished rates, FSTS said.

According to the FAO, countries with existing humanitarian crises (including Sudan) are particularly exposed to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as their own domestic needs may be rising as a result of the pandemic, it is critical that donor countries ensure continued delivery of humanitarian assistance where food insecurity is already high.

In 2020, 9.3 million people in Sudan will need humanitarian assistance and the Humanitarian Response Plan partners aim to assist 6.1 million people, including 4.7 million with food and livelihood assistance. For more information, please see the HRP 2020. One of the main drivers of the increase in the number of people in need in Sudan over the past few years has been the economic crisis marked by high inflation, poor economic growth, and shortages in fuel, wheat and medicine supplies. In its newly released World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on the impact of COVID-19 on the world’s economy, IMF said that after contraction in 2018-2019 Sudan’s economy is expected to contract further by 7.2 per cent.