Sudan Situation Report, 15 Jul 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The Sudan Preparedness Plan for 2021 will ensure the timely delivery of aid to about 540,000 people who could be affected by flooding, disease outbreaks and conflict in 2021

UNHCR and partners revised the Sudan Refugee Response Plan until December 2021 and incorporating flood preparedness and response in Blue Nile State – UNHCR

Over 46,000 Ethiopian refugees from Tigray have been registered in eastern Sudan and about 7,400 Ethiopian refugees have arrived in Blue Nile

Despite favourable projections for the farming season, soaring prices of agricultural supplies will likely affect planted areas and crop yields – FAO

In 2020, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) raised US$72.6 million that was used to support 7.6 million vulnerable people

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Sudan preparedness plan for 2021

In the second year of the political transition in Sudan, humanitarian needs continue to grow across the country, driven by localized armed clashes, intercommunal violence, displacement, climatic shocks and hazards, disease outbreaks that disrupted the livelihoods of vulnerable households and aggravated food insecurity, malnutrition and protection risks. The situation is exacerbated by the deepening economic crisis, coupled with the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and political instability. In 2020, Sudan experienced the worst flooding in decades affecting about 900,000 people. About 79,400 homes were destroyed and 92,500 homes and 560 schools were damaged.

According to the IGAD forecast, most of Sudan, western Ethiopian and most of the Karamoja cluster (Uganda, South Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia) will receive heavy to very heavy rains from June to September. This can result in flash flooding and riverine floods in Sudan. Based on the lessons learned from previous years and above normal rainfall forecast in most of Sudan and Nile basin countries, UN and partners developed the Sudan Preparedness Plan for 2021 to ensure timely delivery of assistance to affected communities. The plan targets approximately 540,000 people—based on the five-year average—who could be affected by flooding, disease outbreak and conflict in 2021. Projected needs are water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter and non-food items (S/NFI), and protection assistance—particularly gender-based violence (GBV). Current stocks are not sufficient to cover projected needs for the rainy season. Emergency stocks are being used to respond to IDP needs due to recent conflicts in some states, further depleting stocks and impacting humanitarian partners response capacity. Prepositioning and replenishment of life-saving relief items in hard-to-reach localities is paramount as roads become inaccessible during the rainy season. Regular programming and humanitarians are advocating for early and flexible funding to help meet the needs of these vulnerable people. In 2021, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) provided $7 million for the prepositioning of supplies.

Humanitarian response will be undertaken within the framework of the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, with an emphasis on providing multi-sectoral life-saving assistance to people affected by crises across the country. The response will be guided by the Humanitarian Country Team Emergency Response Framework and Standard Operating Procedures to enable cohesive, principled and timely emergency response. The humanitarian community will work with the Government-led Flood Taskforce to ensure response planning and activities are effectively coordinated. In addition, inter-sector coordination groups assigned flood response focal points to support rainy season response coordination in collaboration with government counterparts in the relevant ministries at national and sub-national levels. To enhance response capacity, OCHA organized capacity-building trainings for government emergency response staff on response coordination, humanitarian needs assessment, and humanitarian principles. A total of 15 states have been covered and 390 people have been trained, with the aim to cover the whole country by end of August 2021.