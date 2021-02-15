Sudan Situation Report, 14 Feb 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

IDPs in Ag Geneina, West Darfur live in overcrowded gathering sites.

IOM update on displaced people outside Ag Geneina, West Darfur.

What you should know about IOM’s DTM Emergency Event Tracking.

Crops grown locally in 2020 start reaching markets – FAO Food Prices Monitoring and Analysis.

Local food basket costs increase, as value of Sudanese currency continues to deteriorate

Kalduma Adam Mohammed and her eight children stay under a tree, day and night, at a gathering site near the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in Ag Geneina, West Darfur as they cannot set up a makeshift shelter. “Mahal mafi [there is no space],” she explains in Arabic.

Kalduma and her children arrived in Ag Geneina on 16 January after they fled Krinding 2 IDP camp outside Ag Geneina following inter-communal violence last month. Tens of thousands of other IDPs arrived in the town, seeking shelter and safety in about 80 gathering sites, mostly public buildings, including schools.

Over the past weeks, humanitarian organisations have been ramping up response efforts in Ag Geneina. Kalduma and her children are amongst an estimated 67,400 IDPs in the town who received food for one month, blankets and other non-food relief supplies