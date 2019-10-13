Sudan Situation Report, 13 Oct 2019 [EN/AR]

Highlights

- On 11 October, the Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign was launched in Blue Nile and Sennar states, targeting 1.6 million people in high risk areas.

- Humanitarian partners have developed a cholera readiness and response plan and are seeking US$ 20.3 million for the next three months.

- Number of suspected cholera cases continues to rise, with 273 cases—including eight deaths—reported in Blue Nile and Sennar states as of 11 October 2019.

- Forecasts estimate up to 13,200 cholera cases in the next 6 months in high risk states of Sudan.

Vaccination campaign against cholera kicks off in Sudan

An oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign was launched on Friday 11 October 2019 in Blue Nile and Sennar states in response to the cholera outbreak in the country. More than 1.6 million people above the age of one will be vaccinated over the coming five days in both states. Since the announcement of the outbreak by the Federal Ministry of Health on 8 September, 273 suspected cholera cases and eight related deaths have been reported as of 11 October in Blue Nile and Sennar states. No cholera-related deaths have been reported since mid-September. The first round of the campaign will end on 16 October and will be followed by a second round in four to six weeks to provide an additional dose to ensure people are protected for the next three years. The first round of the campaign will end on 16 October and will be followed by a second round in four to six weeks to provide an additional dose to ensure people are protected for the next three year. The vaccines for the campaign were procured using funding from The Global Alliance for Vaccines International (GAVI). GAVI also provided US$ 2 million to cover operational costs for the campaign.

On 6 October, humanitarian partners in Sudan launched the Cholera Readiness and Response Plan (October - December 2019) seeking $20.8 million to address the current outbreak. The response plan is targeting 2.5 million people in eight high-risk states (Blue Nile, Sennar, Gezira, Khartoum, Gadaref, White Nile, Kassala, and River Nile). Activities will include case management; health services; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions. Activities will also include mitigating underlying causes of high mortality like severe malnutrition in children under five years and targeting schools with WASH activities and hygiene campaigns. Towards this plan, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocated $3 million which will provide close to 860,000 people with life-saving assistance over three months—as outlined in the response plan. In addition, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF)—Reserve for Emergency Allocation, allocated $11 million for floods and cholera response throughout the country. However, the response plan requires more funding urgently.

Humanitarian partners are supporting Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health in responding to the cholera outbreak. Public health teams are closely coordinating with national health authorities to strengthen disease surveillance, monitor water quality, and chlorinate public water supplies. These measures will help protect people who are at highest risk. As part of ongoing response efforts to contain the outbreak, 14 cholera treatment centres with oral rehydration therapy points and dedicated isolation centres have been established and equipped to manage and treat patients in Blue Nile and Sennar states. Health staff have also been trained to quickly and effectively diagnose and treat patients. To date, more than 160 patients have been discharged after receiving treatment. About 3,560 vaccinators, more than 2,240 social mobilizers, and almost 70 independent monitors have been trained and deployed in the two states. Over 240 mobile teams have been sent to carry out the campaign, in addition to 251 fixed sites in health facilities and 258 temporary sites including camps, schools, mosques, market areas and other public spaces.

Good hygiene practices and the use of safe water are key to preventing further spread of cholera. Rapid response activities include house-to-house visits by hundreds of community mobilisers who raise awareness among families on how to clean and store cooking and drinking water safely, practice good hygiene and hand washing, handle food safely, how to take care of a sick family member, and when to seek medical treatment.