Sudan Situation Report, 13 Nov 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

UNHCR reports the arrival of 7,000 Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan fleeing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

FAO will support 70,000 families affected by floods in Sudan with agricultural assistance.

2.2 million hectares of cropland have been damaged by the floods this year putting affected families at risk of food insecurity.

Sudan has seen a fivefold increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, up from about 10 cases per day at the start of November to around 50 cases a day.

As of 10 November 2020, there are 14,346 people confirmed to have COVID-19 Sudan, including 1,116 fatalities, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

UNHCR Press Release: Clashes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region force thousands to flee to Sudan

Press release, 11 November

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is working with authorities in Sudan to provide lifesaving assistance to more than 7,000 refugees from Ethiopia, who have fled across the border in the past two days.

The women, children and men reaching Sudan are seeking safety after a week of fighting between the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray regional government forces.

Inside Sudan, arriving refugees are being temporarily sheltered in transit centres located near the border entry points of Ludgi in Gederef and Hamdayet in Kassala state. Water and meals are being provided. UNHCR and local authorities are jointly screening and registering people.

Expecting more refugee arrivals in the neighbouring countries, UNHCR is stepping up emergency relief preparedness in the region working with governments and partners to put in place measures to respond to additional displacements as the situation evolves. “We are urging governments in the neighbouring countries to keep their borders open for people forced from their homes,” said UNHCR Regional Bureau Director, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, “While at the same, asking the Ethiopian authorities to take steps that will allow us to keep providing assistance in safety to refugees and internally displaced within Tigray.” With thousands of refugees arriving at the Sudanese border in the space of 24 hours, and with the conflict appearing to escalate, the number is likely to rise sharply. This will require a significant mobilization of resources to address the needs of those seeking asylum.

Inside Ethiopia, UNHCR is deeply concerned for the more than 96,000 Eritreans living in the four refugee camps and the host community living alongside them, as well as the 100,000 people in Tigray who were already internally displaced at the start of the conflict.

Roads are blocked and electricity, phone and Internet are down, making communication nearly impossible. There is a shortage of fuel, and banking services have halted resulting in a lack of cash.

While camps are not in the immediate conflict zone, UNHCR remains worried about the safety of refugees and humanitarian workers due to the relative proximity of the camps to the fighting and the deteriorating situation. Access to refugees and others affected by the conflict remains a concern, including lack of access to border areas.

For more information on this topic, please contact:

In Khartoum, Sophia Jessen, jessen@unhcr.org, +249 900 921 267

In Ethiopia, Kisut Gebre Egziabher, gegziabk@unhcr.org, +251 911 208 901

In Nairobi, Dana Hughes, hughes@unhcr.org, +254 733 440 536

In Geneva, Babar Baloch, baloch@unhcr.org, +41 79 513 9549

Official UNHCR Press Release