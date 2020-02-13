Sudan Situation Report, 13 Feb 2020 [EN/AR]

Highlights

6,000 vulnerable IDPs in Central/North Jebel Marra locality, Central Darfur receive food and nutrition assistance

Humanitarian partners continue to assist some 41,700 IDPs in El Geneina town, West Darfur

Estimated 14,000 people affected by violence in El Geneina have reportedly crossed into neighbouring Chad

About 6,000 people in Aja and Boulay in Jebel Marra receive food assistance – the first in a decade

For the first time in a decade, the World Food Programme (WFP) delivered food and nutrition assistance to about 6,000 vulnerable displaced people in Aja and Boulay villages in Central/North Jebel Marra locality of Central Darfur. This came after an exploratory mission by humanitarian agencies which identified major humanitarian needs in the area. Aja is one of the villages in Central/North Jebel Marra locality in Central Darfur visited by humanitarian agencies in November 2019 for the first time in 13 years. An exploratory mission identified major needs for food, nutrition, health and education.

The Aja area is under the control of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA-AW), with reports of conflict between two factions of the SLA-AW, which often results in civilian displacement and related needs. Local community leaders estimate that about 25,000 people live in the Aja area.

Based on the exploratory mission and discussion amongst humanitarian partners in Central Darfur, the humanitarian partners deployed an Inter-Sector Needs Assessment team to Aja and Boulay. As a result of intense negotiation with SLA/AW, it was agreed to facilitate the participation of technical line ministries staff in the needs assessment teams.

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) of the International Organization of Migration (IOM) also deployed a team register people residing in the two targeted areas. Needs for emergency humanitarian assistance were identified in almost all sectors and the DTM managed to verify 6,000 people in both locations. The sectors of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and non-food items (NFI) are identifying implementing partners who can deliver emergency shelter and WASH in kind assistance. In addition, the humanitarian team in Zalingei is working with Health, Education and Nutrition sectors to scale up services in these two areas.

The humanitarian team in Central Darfur is working with governmental authorities (both military and civilian components) and with SLA/AW and other factions to enable humanitarian teams in other areas in Jebel Marra. OCHA and partners have set a tentative schedule for exploratory and needs assessment.