Sudan Situation Report, 12 Mar 2020, Flash Update

Government of Sudan announces measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Government of Sudan announced in a press conference on 13 March that as of 12 March there is a confirmed case and death of a COVID-19 patient in Sudan. The Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council approved a package of measures to prevent the further spread of the pandemic. Measures include closing border crossing points between Sudan and Egypt and suspending the issuance of visas to citizens of countries marked as major COVID-19 hotspots by WHO including China, Egypt, France, Japan, Korea, Iran, Italy, North Korea and Spain.

On 14 March, the Government of Sudan announced the closure of schools and universities for a period of one month and cautioned against large social gatherings. The health sector and the Humanitarian Country Team are finalizing a plan to support national efforts in preparing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sudan Humanitarian Fund has allocated US$500,000 to support COVID-19 preparedness in Sudan.