Sudan Situation Report, 01 Mar 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Sudan 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan and Humanitarian Needs Overview published.

Thousands of Ethiopians from Benishangul Gumuz region seek asylum in Blue Nile State.

IOM releases updated numbers of displaced people in and outside Ag Geneina, West Darfur.

Less than half of emergency medicines available, according to the National Medical Supplies Fund.

Sudan 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan and Humanitarian Needs Overview published

The humanitarian community in Sudan has published the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). The 2021 HRP was developed through close consultation with humanitarian partners and the government authorities.

After a remarkable year of political transformation and progress made in ensuring people's freedoms, the transitional period continues to open up opportunities for peace-building and international engagement. Sudan is facing a pivotal moment as the transitional government pursues a peaceful resolution after years of internal conflict; reversing the economic crisis and advancing sustainable development; addressing a growing humanitarian crisis. The international community's support and engagement remain critical.

In 2021, a total of 13.4 million people -- a quarter of the country's population -- are projected to need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2021 HNO. This is an increase of 4.1 million people in 2020 and the highest number in the past decade. Under the 2021 HRP, humanitarian partners intend to support 8.9 million of the most vulnerable people with the total financial requirements of US$1.9 billion.

The humanitarian community thanks the generous support and engagement of donors with humanitarian action in Sudan and urges them to consider early and flexible disbursement of support to the HRP. This will allow aid agencies to sustain humanitarian operations and provide timely crisis response.

Over 120,000 people have fled inter-communal violence in Darfur in the first month of 2021. This is double the number of displacements for the whole of 2020 and the collective support of all stakeholders is crucial to deliver lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable people.

*For the full PDF version of the HRP 2021 please click *here

*For the full PDF version of the 2021 HNO please click *here