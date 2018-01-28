28 Jan 2018

Sudan: Shelter Cluster Fact Sheet, October - December 2017

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
Needs analysis

  • In preparation for the cold weather in Darfur beginning October 2017, sector partners conducted house to house assessments of protracted IDP families to identify the most vulnerable to be assisted with renewal ES/NFIs. Some 3,800 protracted IDP households were identified as being most vulnerable and in need of assistance. Protection vulnerability criteria were used to select the beneficiaries.

  • Sector Partner PODR conducted a vulnerability assessment across Kass IDPs camps in October to identify the most needy/poor families among the IDPs that arrived in Kass following conflict in East Jebel Marra in 2015. Over 840 HHs were classified as most vulnerable and in dire need of NFIs support, the sector will explore the possible resources and options to respond.

Response

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the ES/NFI Sector responded to the ES/NFI needs of over 25,000 people in Darfur, mainly from the NFI Common Pipeline, with some partners assisting with bilateral support from donors.
This included:

  • In Central Darfur, some 2000 extremely vulnerable (PSN) households were assisted with ES/NFIs in Golo and Nertiti localities through the NFI Common Pipeline and the Sudan Humanitarian Fund. Of these some 400 families were assisted with age-friendly kits.

  • In West Darfur, partner TGH distributed 100 NFI Kits and 50 emergency shelters in Beida to returnees utilizing an ECHO contribution.

  • In Al Radoum and Belail localities, South Darfur some 90 Refugee returnee families from the CAR, were assisted with ES/NFIs from the NFI Common Pipeline.

  • In Adila, Abu karinka and El Deaen, East Darfur partner UMCOR provided emergency shelter construction material for 300 families, and training on fire prevention and shelter care was conducted for 1000 households through the community extension workers.

Gaps / challenges

The new government directives for Humanitarian Action have eased access affected populations in previously restricted locations, but funding gaps remain the main challenge for sector partners

