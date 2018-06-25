25 Jun 2018

Sudan - Severe Weather (Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jun 2018 View Original

  • Severe weather, including heavy rain and strong winds, affected Central Darfur (South Sudan) over the past days, causing damages.

  • According to media, as of 25 June at 7.30 UTC, at last 430 houses have been destroyed in the internally displaced people camps in Zalingei area, including the Hamidiya and Hasahisa camps.

