Sudan - Severe weather (DG ECHO, NOAA-CPC, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2021)

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds have affected eastern Sudan over the past weeks, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage.

According to the UNHCR, more than 16,000 Ethiopian refugees have been affected in the refugee settlements of Um Rakuba and Tunaydbah. Approximately 4,000 family tents have been damaged, emergency latrines and other facilities have been destroyed.

The UNHCR and partners are providing emergency assistance for those affected by the events. On 30 June moderate to heavy rain is expected over eastern Sudan and light rain is forecast on 1 July.