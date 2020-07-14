Sudan: Security Incidents in Kutum, North Darfur - Flash Update No. 1

HIGHLIGHTS

The Government declared, on 13 July, a State of Emergency in North Darfur following the recent escalation in violence in Kutum.

At least nine people have been killed and several others injured during an armed attack to the Fata Borno IDP camp on 13 July, one of the latest incidents reported in the area.

The situation is likely to compound already significant humanitarian needs in North Darfur, where nearly 330,000 people are severely food insecure.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tensions have increased over the last week in Kutum locality, North Darfur, following a recent escalation in violence reported in the area. Armed attacks to internally displaced people (IDP) settlements, and clashes between security forces and groups protesting the increasing violence have led the Security Committee of North Darfur to declare, on 13 July, a State of Emergency throughout the State until further notice.

The last incident, on 13 July, left at least 9 people death and 16 injured during an armed attack in the Fata Borno IDP camp, according to preliminary information from humanitarians in the field. Some 11 of the wounded were transported to the UNAMID clinic for treatment. The group, supposedly formed by over 100 unidentified armed men, looted homes, stealing an unconfirmed number of livestock and some vehicles, according to the IDPs in the area. The Fata Borno Market was reportedly burned to the ground. The incident comes few days after a group of Fata Borno IDPs staged a sit-in protest on 6 July, denouncing the alleged increase of attacks by armed groups in the area, preventing them from accessing their lands for farming in the middle of the planting season. The group is reportedly demanding better security from the Government to the Fata Borno IDP camp, where over 3,600 displaced people are sheltered, according to humanitarian partners.

On 12 July, a demonstration in solidarity with the sit-in in Fata Borno reportedly turned violent when the police allegedly tried to disperse the protesters using tear gas and shooting into the air, according to some humanitarian partners in the area. The clash reportedly left several people from a delegation led by the Security Committee of North Darfur, as well as some protesters injured, and the police office was apparently burned down, according to media reports. The delegation, formed by the Security Committee, media professionals as well as protocol and security personnel, was allegedly attacked when entering Kutum Town, after a visit to listen to the demands of the IDPs in the Fata Borno sit-in site. The protests in Kutum had started on 9 July, when authorities instructed the local security committee to take necessary measures to protect the agricultural season.

Across North Darfur, nearly 330,000 people are estimated to be severely food insecure (IPC 3 and 4) from June to September, the typical period between harvests. This represents an increase of more than 70 per cent if compared with the same period last year, according to the latest IPC analysis. In addition, limited access to safe water and sanitation services, and poor hygiene conditions in some areas, pose the population at high risk of disease outbreaks, including higher levels of COVID-19 community transmission at displacement settlements.

RESPONSE

OCHA and partners are on the ground, assessing the situation and the possible need for a scaled-up response in the area. Over the first quarter of 2020, aid organizations reached at least 310,000 people with humanitarian assistance in North Darfur, including food, clean water, hygiene products, health, nutrition and protection services.

For more information, please contact OCHA Sudan:

Saviano Abreu,deabreuisidoro@un.org, +249 912 174 454 | WhatsApp: +34 628 498 279