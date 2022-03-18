Sudan: Scenarios (17 March 2022)

Possible developments in people’s ability to live safely and meet their basic needs over the next 18 months

INTRODUCTION

What scenarios are and aren’t

The four scenarios consider four different yet plausible futures for Sudan over the coming 12–18 months. These scenarios do not describe the imagined futures in detail but consider key differences in governance, economic, security environments and the extent to which, and how, people’s safety and ability to access essential goods and services might change. They are not forecasts but describe situations that could occur. They are designed to highlight the possible impacts and humanitarian consequences of each scenario.

Intended purpose and audience of the report

The primary purpose of the report is to support strategic planning, create awareness, and promote discussion among humanitarian policymakers, practitioners, and donors. It aims to provide an understanding of the possible ways in which humanitarian needs may or may not end up being met – whether intentionally or unintentionally. See the Methodology section for more information on the development of these scenarios.

Problem statement

For most of its independent history, conflict has beset Sudan. With a population of almost 47 million, Sudan is one of the largest and most diverse countries in Africa. It sits at the crossroads of sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. The transitional government, formed to steer the country to democratic elections following the ousting of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April 2019, collapsed following a military coup in October 2021. Civilian resistance to military rule, including frequent protests, continues. There is widespread distrust of the military, and civilian grassroots movements reject power-sharing. Although the military remains the most powerful political unit, there are signs of division between the leaders of the SAF and RSF, and the balance of power is far from stable.

The large budget deficit drives the deterioration of Sudan’s economy. Lost revenues (most notably from oil exportation) when South Sudan became an independent state in July 2011, the introduction of economic reforms to secure international funding, and the subsequent suspension of international funding compound this decline. The economic situation has been driving inflation (over 300% as at February 2022) and humanitarian needs since 2018.

The conflict in Darfur shows no signs of abating, conflicts in South Kordofan and Blue Nile simmer, discontent in the east is on the rise, and neighbouring countries are in various states of collapse.

The rapidly shifting context in Ethiopia has the potential to inflame regional tensions, while conflict could trigger further displacement to Sudan. The political stand-off in Libya also has the potential to reignite widespread conflict.

Divisions within the Sudanese security forces, the rising discontent among the civilian population against military rule, and the increasing economic crisis have the potential to significantly change the political and economic future of the country. Given a range of variables affecting living conditions in Sudan, the four scenarios consider how people’s safety and ability to meet basic needs might change until mid-2023 and any potential humanitarian consequences.

Scenarios are based on a clear understanding of the current situation and the principle of ‘how we are where we are’. Annex A summarises the current situation, and Annex B presents a brief synopsis of some of the key players. It is advisable for readers unfamiliar with the Sudanese context to read both before exploring the scenarios.

Annex C is a table of events that may help trigger the scenarios