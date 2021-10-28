Sudan: Save the Children calls on all parties to prioritise safety and wellbeing of children

Save the Children is deeply concerned about the wellbeing, protection and health of children in Sudan following recent events and is calling on all parties to protect children and adolescents from harm.

The COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis, localised conflicts and natural disasters were already exposing children to multiple risks in the country where 13.4 million people – almost one-third of the population – are in urgent need of humanitarian support, including at least 7.4 million children.

All children have the right to protection, wellbeing and development.

Arshad Malik, Country Director of Save the Children in Sudan, said:

“It is essential that humanitarian access remains stable, ensuring that life-saving aid can continue to be delivered to the most vulnerable children and their families. We also call on members of the international community to continue their support for the people of Sudan during this period.”

Save the Children in Sudan operates humanitarian and development programming in 10 out of 18 states across the sectors of education, child protection, child rights governance, health, nutrition, access to water and sanitation, and shelter.

