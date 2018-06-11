11 Jun 2018

Sudan: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - May 2018

Infographic
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (558.47 KB)

Highlights (Market Crisis)

Since the beginning of the year, the Sudanese Government adopted new policies aimed at alleviating the impacts of the long-standing and structural economic challenges, such as the removal of food subsidies (including wheat), the devaluation of the currency, restrictions on some imported items, increasing custom tax. These developments have caused the price of many basic goods to increase sharply, limiting economic access to a nutritious diet for many.

The national average retail price of sorghum increased by 10% compared to April, and the national average price of goat slightly increased by 3% on a monthly basis.

The wholesale prices of sorghum and millet, in El Gadarif Auction Market, significantly increased by 10 and 7 percent, respectively, in comparison to the previous month, still higher by 190 and 100 percent, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The Sudanese pound is stable at 37 SDG/USD in the parallel market.

