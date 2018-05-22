Sudan: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

Highlights (Market Crisis)

Since January, the Sudanese Government adopted new policies aimed at alleviating the impacts of the long-standing and structural economic challenges, such as the removal of food subsidies (including wheat), the devaluation of the currency, restrictions on some imported items, increasing custom tax. These developments have caused the price of many basic goods to increase sharply, limiting economic access to a nutritious diet for many. The result was an increasing inflationary pressure on the price of imports.

The national average retail price of sorghum further increased in April between 6 and 12% and it is expected to show an increasing trend during the coming lean season. The price of goat increased by 5% compared to March, with the highest increase observed in West Kordofan and Blue Nile (36%).The wholesale prices of sorghum and millet, in El Gadarif auction market, respectively increased by 12% and 15% in April only, and the unit price is still more than 150% higher than the same period of the previous year.

The Sudanese pound reached 37 SDG/USD in the parallel market.