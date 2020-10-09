Sudan’s partners to harmonize peace deal and transitional constitution

October 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, deputy head of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar and head of the SRF advance delegation, said that they will hold meetings in Khartoum with the government to harmonize the peace agreement and the transitional constitution, before the return of the alliance leader next November.

Khartoum witnessed yesterday a public meeting in the Freedom Square marking the return of the government negotiating delegation and the SRF advance to Khartoum after the conclusion of the peace talks in Juba.

The event was addressed by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, the Prime Minister besides the heads of the government and SRF negotiating teams.

The orators emphasized that the signing of the peace agreement on October 3 is a realization of one of the revolution’s slogans and a kick start to complete the programme of the transitional period.

In statements to Sudan Tribune, Yasir Arman renewed his happiness at his return to the country for the third time since the revolution and confirmed the arrival of the movement’s leaders on November 3.

He revealed that his delegation would hold a series of meetings with the relevant committees to harmonize the text of the peace agreement and the constitutional document.

He said there is a clear way to harmonize the agreement with the text of the constitutional document and it was mentioned in the text of the peace agreement.

He stressed that the peace agreement will add great additions to the constitutional document, as it deals with vital issues that have not been addressed in the transitional constitution. Among these additions, he pointed to the issues of displaced persons, refugees, the system of government, issues of land, wealth and security arrangements.

"According to the text of the implementation matrix, the harmonization must take place within 10 days from the date of the signature, which took place on October 3," he added.

The peace agreement provides that if the text of the peace agreement contradicts the constitutional document, the text of the agreement shall prevail over the document.

Arman praised the international and regional support that the agreement finds, noting that the Arab League signed the agreement as a guarantor, joining the African Union, United Nations, European Union and the Troika countries.

He said that the peace agreement should be used to renew the transitional period, reviewing all that has been done, and forming a homogeneous transitional bloc for change from its three components: the civilians, the military and the armed groups.

Also, Arman welcomed the meeting of al-Hilu and Hemetti in Juba saying it represents a step forward towards a comprehensive peace in Sudan and expressed hope that al-Nur would join the ongoing efforts for peace.

"We hope that 2020 will be the year to silence guns in Sudan," he said.

Arman stressed that peace is the greatest success of transitional government during its first year.

He further stressed on the need to consolidate relations between Sudan and South Sudan to promote peace and stability in the two countries and the region.

"The cohesion between the two countries should constitute a model to be followed in Africa to resolve disputes between neighbouring countries," he added.

(ST)