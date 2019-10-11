11 Oct 2019

Sudan’s extends state of emergency for three month

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 10 Oct 2019 View Original

October 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM)- Sudan’s transitional government has announced a three-month extension of the state of emergency.

"The Presidential Decree No. (8) extending the state of emergency in all regions of the country for three months will take effect on Friday, 11 October 2019," said Mohamed al-Faki, member of the Sovereign Council in a statement issued on Thursday.

Al-Faki stressed that d during the state of emergency, the Council of Ministers may take any measures that do not restrict, partially repeal or limit the effects of the Constitutional Document.

The ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) this week announced the extension of the state of emergency allow the detention of the leaders of the former regime who are not yet investigated or facing justice.

However, the Islamist Popular Congress Party which was part of al-Bashir’s government condemned the extension saying it is "contrary to the revolution of the Sudanese people."

A statement by the Popular Congress Party described the position of the forces of freedom and the pro-emergency change as ".

Also, a leading member of the Justice and Equality Movement Abdel Aziz Asher criticized the extension of the state of emergency which will end on 12 October saying the past period was sufficient to charge the leaders of the former regime.

Sudanese transitional government has just appointed the chief justice and attorney general who will launch the lawsuits against the leaders of the former regime.

(ST)

